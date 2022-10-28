ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry

When asked on Thursday, Derrick Henry did not want to hear about what he has done against the Houston Texans throughout his career. “I don’t try to live in the past,” he said. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different.”. Then on Sunday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start

In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8 start and let him leave after the season.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. “It was one of those day where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Colts Lose Key Defender for the Year to Improbable Knee Injury

When the Indianapolis Colts lost Tyquan Lewis for the season to a knee injury midway through last season, their entire defensive line took a hit. Unfortunately for Lewis and the Colts, it's time to relive history. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced to reporters on Monday that Lewis suffered a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

WATCH: Ex-Rams Target Christian McCaffrey Strikes Gold in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, there's nothing spookier than the regular season edition of the San Francisco 49ers. Behind NFL history from former trade target Christian McCaffrey, the Los Angeles Rams were subjected to only tricks from the San Francisco 49ers, who conjured up 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory. Not only did the Rams (3-4) lose ground in an admittedly tight NFC West race but they've now dropped eight consecutive regular season contests against their in-state rivals from the Bay Area, who avenged their loss in January's NFC title game with another sweep of the yearly pair.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Centre Daily

Best NFL Week 8 Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 8 in the NFL? Close matchups. Sunday and Monday’s slate of games include 10 of 13 matchups that have spreads of 3.5 points or less—last week that number was just four. That means players who log onto sports betting apps this weekend will have some tough decisions to make as they choose which side to bet on.
COLORADO STATE
Centre Daily

Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Offers $1250 Treat for Browns-Bengals MNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There will be a lot riding on this tremendous Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and the Browns, and if you want a little protection for what you have riding on the game, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which generates up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance for new customers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’

If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb

The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy