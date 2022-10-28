ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

901 FC sets its sights on taking down one of the top teams in the USL

By Mike Ceide
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – And then there were eight.

Just eight teams remain in the United Soccer League Championship playoffs and Memphis 901 FC is one of them as the 901 gets set to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night out at Autozone Park.

Last weekend, 901 FC notched another couple of firsts in this season of firsts.

Their first home playoff game ever.

Their first playoff win ever.

Now, a chance to take down one of the league’s best teams in Tampa Bay as this 901 FC team continues its quest to be one of the top teams in the USL.

“If you look at the last four years, the two best teams have been Louisville and Tampa. We want to get ourselves into there.  Just because we win one match doesn’t mean we are but it starts the conversation,” said 901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann.  “Last year was a tremendous year. We got ourselves into the playoffs under really tough circumstances. This year we’ve been able to go one step further. We’ve won. Now can we go another step and even another step? So I think it starts putting Memphis 901 FC on the map.”

