Western Dental opens California office
Orange, Calif.-based DSO Western Dental recently opened an office in Selma, Calif. The DSO said in an Oct. 31 news release that the office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and provides several specialty services, including general dentistry, oral hygiene, orthodontics, oral surgery and dental implants. Western Dental operates 264 offices...
Ohio board votes against zoning proposal for dental office
The Bath Township (Ohio) Board of Trustees recently voted against a zoning proposal that would have allowed for a dental office to begin construction, ScripType Publishing reported Oct. 30. Timothy Pristas, DDS, of Community Roots Family & Implant Dentistry, applied for a zoning change in January 2021 that would allow...
