Sen. Tina Smith remembers exactly when she knew, the morning of October 25, 2002, that Sen. Paul Wellstone had died. She was a DFL operative then, advising Roger Moe’s ill-fated gubernatorial bid, and was calling Jeff Blodgett, Wellstone’s campaign manager, to coordinate the final stretch. “I got Jeff on the phone, and he was like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and immediately hung up,” she says. “I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ And then I saw the television reports, and realized I’d been on the phone with him as he was receiving the news that the plane had crashed.”

10 DAYS AGO