5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
New KSTP poll: GOP Rep. Brad Finstad up by 9 points in 1st Congressional District
KSTP’s Tom Hauser reports that a new poll finds Republican Rep. Brad Finstad leading DFLer Jeff Ettinger by 9 percentage points in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. This is the first time in almost a decade that a race in this district has been widely in favor of one candidate. The past three races have been extremely close, previously coming down to determining a race by a half-point.
20 years after Paul Wellstone’s death, his legacy may be stronger than ever
Sen. Tina Smith remembers exactly when she knew, the morning of October 25, 2002, that Sen. Paul Wellstone had died. She was a DFL operative then, advising Roger Moe’s ill-fated gubernatorial bid, and was calling Jeff Blodgett, Wellstone’s campaign manager, to coordinate the final stretch. “I got Jeff on the phone, and he was like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and immediately hung up,” she says. “I thought, ‘That’s weird.’ And then I saw the television reports, and realized I’d been on the phone with him as he was receiving the news that the plane had crashed.”
