A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

INEZ, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO