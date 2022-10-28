Read full article on original website
School Bus Driver Injured in Perry Co Accident
A school bus driver was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being involved in a crash in the Lotts Creek community. Accordign to the Perry Co Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened as he was picking up kids to take to school. Deputies say that there were 10 students onboard the bus during the crash-none of them were injured. The condition of the bus driver at this time is unknown.
Longtime Firefighter from Pike County has Passed Away
A longtime first responder from Pike County has passed away. Pikeville Fire Department officials announced on Facebook last night the death of Randy Courtney. According to the Facebook post, Courtney was as legacy fireman, whose father also served as a fireman. Courtney had served as the Pikeville Fire Department’s Battalion Chief and was the Chief of the Island Creek Fire Department.
Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in the crash that killed Officer Logan Medlock over the weekend appeared in court Monday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on Casey Byrd’s behalf on charges of murder of a police officer and DUI. The judge will also appoint a public defender for Byrd. His bond will remain at $1 million.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Laurel County involving London PD Officer
LONDON, Ky. (October 30, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 in London is investigating a fatal collision involving a London Police Department (London PD) Officer. At approximately 12:49 AM, KSP Post 11 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in the city limits of London in Laurel County.
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police confirms an officer with the London Police Department has died. According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver overnight at around 12:40 AM on Sunday morning. KSP says that a pickup truck was traveling north on Ky. 229 when it entered the intersection and collided with Officer Medlock’s patrol unit. His shift had begun at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening.
Officials confirm new water outage affecting parts of Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little more than one month following a widespread water outage, we are told another one is underway. Officials with Harlan County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook page the outage is affecting the City of Evarts and customers of Black Mountain Utility District (BMUD).
Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer. In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.
Knott Co. couple move back into their home that was heavily damaged in flood
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - They called it a celebration, as Daniel and Ruby Jacobs, who have been married for 63 years, are moving back into their home. “We’re as happy as we can be. We don’t have a lot, but you know we’ve got our lives and we’ve got God,” Daniel Jacobs said.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
Knott County officials discuss holiday plans for flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of families are living at the Carr Creek Campground and the Mine Made Adventure Park following July’s devastating flood. Brian and Brandy Smith have been living at Carr Creek Campground with their three kids and pets for three months. “Our main goal would...
Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges
A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
Oneida woman charged in attempted kidnapping case
ONEIDA | An intoxicated woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler from his home was arrested by Oneida police Saturday, and faces several felony charges. Officers say Misty Wright, 48, of a Williams Creek Road address, attempted to break into a home on Sunset Drive off Litton Road and take a two-year-old boy.
Man Co Man Charged after Biting Sheriff’s Deputy
A Martin Co man was arrested on Tuesday after attacking a Sheriff’s Deputy. According to the Martin Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy went to a residence on Bowen Lane in Inez, to serve an arrest warrant on 47 year-old Christopher Marcum for not showing up to court on a drug charge. The Deputy found Marcum hiding under a blanket and the Deputy attempted to place Marcum under arrest, but he refused and allegedly bit the Deputy on the arm, then kicked him in the leg. The Deputy would eventually getr Marcum under control. Christopher Marcum was charged with assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, as well as the meth possession charge. Marcum was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Floyd County man facing charges following drug bust
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent drug bust. Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department were in the Harold community this week following up on a drug trafficking investigation when they encountered a man they later found out was a convicted felon.
Janice Michelle Thacker
Janice Michelle Thacker 48 of Ridgeline Rd. Raccoon, KY passed from this earthly life Sunday October 30, 2022 at her residence. Janice was born Friday November 30, 1973 in Pike County, KY a daughter to Cecil Slone and Janice Carol Chapman Slone. Janice was preceded in death by her husband...
Delores S. Baldridge
Delores S. Baldridge, 78 of Blue River, KY, passed away October 29, 2022 at Highlands ARH. Born August 22, 1944 in Prestonsburg, KY, she was the daughter of the late Jay & Kitty Shepherd. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Baldridge. Delores was a retired Kindergarten Aid for Clark & Prestonsburg Elementaries and a member of Third Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg, KY. Delores is survived by her children: Ronnie (Sandra) Baldridge of Blue River, KY, David (Alisha) Baldridge of Van Lear, KY, Adam (Angela) Baldridge of Prestonsburg, KY and JoyGina Thompson of Blue River, KY; grandchildren: Chase, Blake, Reed, Teagan, LilyAnna & Brooklyn; great grandson: Connor; brothers: John Henry Shepherd of Findley, OH and David L. Shepherd of David, KY; sisters: Myrtle Pitts & Barbara Shepherd both of David, KY. Delores will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Frank Allen Fairchild
Frank Allen Fairchild, 51 of Betsy Layne, KY, passed away October 29, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. Born August 8, 1971 in Paintsville, KY, he was the son of the late Ruel Edward & Ruth Smith Fairchild. Frank is survive by his wife, Apryl Layne Fairchild. He was a Electrician/Foreman and a member of the Faith Harvest Church in Hager Hill, KY. Frank is survived by his children: Carley Chantal Hyden of Betsy Layne, KY, Gavin Wayne Fairchild of Springfield, FL and Marena Charnele Fairchild of Springfield, FL; one brother: Charles Edward Fairchild; sisters: Mary Ruth (Paul) Francis of Thelma, KY, Billie Sue (Dave) Baldwin & Pennie Lee (Jake) Meek both of Paintsville, KY; special sisters in law: Crystal Grace Layne & Nikki Lee Layne; brother in law: Jason Layne and Dear Friends: Tommy (Jessica) Jude. Frank was preceded in death by his brother: Robert Lee Fairchild, sister: Jennie Lee Hannah and father in law: Carl Gene Layne. Frank will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
