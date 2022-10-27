Read full article on original website
canbyfirst.com
Trick-or-Treating Tradition to Return to Downtown Canby
Downtown Canby’s beloved trick-or-treating tradition will return on Halloween with the city-sponsored Spooktacular Village from 3 to 6 p.m. at participating businesses and locations. Even businesses and organizations that are not located in the downtown core can join in the fun by partnering with downtown storefronts and brick-and-mortar locations.
KATU.com
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
Portland, ORE — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
lovelakeoswego.com
7 Reasons Why We Love Lake Oswego in November
LAKE GROVE FARMERS’ MARKET. Thankfully the Lake Grove Farmers’ Market continues through November, giving us a chance to enjoy the freshest of produce and best of local goodies like Kelly’s Jellies and Portland Caramels. Open every other Sunday through November 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Hallmark Drive between Mercantile Drive and Collins Way.
tualatinlife.com
Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park
Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
Weyerhaeuser's Turner Nursery is home to 2.7 million Christmas tree seedlings
TURNER, Oregon — The Weyerhaeuser Turner Nursery, located around 20 miles south of Salem, has been growing Christmas spirit for decades. Inside their massive greenhouses are rows of tiny fir trees that start their lives at the nursery. "We grow them for a year and they go out to...
kptv.com
Christmas tree prices to rise with inflation, tree farmers say
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The holiday season is a few weeks away, but buying a real Christmas tree this year will cost you more. The Real Christmas Tree Board found that Christmas trees across the country will be up five to 15 percent this year in price. The industry blames a rise in labor costs, an increase in gas for shipping, and a worker shortage.
pdxfoodpress.com
Food, Whiskey Barrel Lounge Distiller’s Dinner, Turning 6, Music
Get your reservations now for a special evening at Whiskey Barrel Lounge for a Distillery Dinner on Thursday, November 3rd!. Treat yourself or someone special to a welcome cocktail, appetizers, dinner, dessert, spirit tastings and great company! Reservations are required. Happy 6 Years to Trail! Join us this Saturday, October...
focushillsboro.com
A 250-ton Floating House Can Be Easily Built And Moved By An Oregon Contractor
Marc Even, who frequently has three unique homes bobbing in the water outside of his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River and are all at various levels of completion, advises against using a carpenter’s level to draw a horizontal line when building a floating house. He claims that...
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
hereisoregon.com
Reclaiming Black Joy event builds community in Gresham’s Rockwood
Reclaiming Black Joy is moving east across Multnomah County, popping up at a new location in Gresham on Sunday afternoon. The event series, which has taken place monthly throughout the summer and fall at Dawson Park in North Portland, is described as “a park-based cultural activation and creative placemaking initiative,” sponsored by Multnomah County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program.
hillsboroherald.com
Downtown Hillsboro Halloween Event All Set For Saturday
The City of Hillsboro’s Downtown district will come to life Saturday, 10/28/2022, just as Hillsboro Farmer’s Market comes to an end. At 3 PM, the streets centered at Main and 3rd will become a walkable Halloween Fun Zone aimed at kids and giving them a safe and great time!
kptv.com
Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
News Briefs - Gresham's gingerbread contest returns
Gresham Historical Society offers holiday challenge for local bakers; Gresham-Fairview Trail gets grantGresham-Fairview Trail gets grant A popular trail that runs along wetlands and connects two cities in East Multnomah County is getting a grant to improve safety and finally complete an unbroken path. The Gresham-Fairview Trail, which runs north-south between Powell and Sandy Boulevards, was awarded $4.2 million through Metro's Parks and Nature Bond. The influx of dollars will extend the 3.3 mile route and adds another link to the 40-Mile Loop Trail. The asphalt path is a great place to soak up nature, with the forested Grant...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
kptv.com
Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days. Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is...
NE Portland church hosts 15th annual Día de los Muertos celebration
Día de los Muertos celebrations are underway at Portland’s St. Andrew Catholic Church this weekend, and so far the Day of the Dead activities have been a great success, according to event organizer Armando Gonzales. Sunday’s festivities kicked off at 806 NE Alberta St. at 2 p.m. with...
