Oregon City, OR

canbyfirst.com

Trick-or-Treating Tradition to Return to Downtown Canby

Downtown Canby’s beloved trick-or-treating tradition will return on Halloween with the city-sponsored Spooktacular Village from 3 to 6 p.m. at participating businesses and locations. Even businesses and organizations that are not located in the downtown core can join in the fun by partnering with downtown storefronts and brick-and-mortar locations.
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween

Portland, ORE — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
lovelakeoswego.com

7 Reasons Why We Love Lake Oswego in November

LAKE GROVE FARMERS’ MARKET. Thankfully the Lake Grove Farmers’ Market continues through November, giving us a chance to enjoy the freshest of produce and best of local goodies like Kelly’s Jellies and Portland Caramels. Open every other Sunday through November 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Hallmark Drive between Mercantile Drive and Collins Way.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
kptv.com

Christmas tree prices to rise with inflation, tree farmers say

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The holiday season is a few weeks away, but buying a real Christmas tree this year will cost you more. The Real Christmas Tree Board found that Christmas trees across the country will be up five to 15 percent this year in price. The industry blames a rise in labor costs, an increase in gas for shipping, and a worker shortage.
WILSONVILLE, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Food, Whiskey Barrel Lounge Distiller’s Dinner, Turning 6, Music

Get your reservations now for a special evening at Whiskey Barrel Lounge for a Distillery Dinner on Thursday, November 3rd!. Treat yourself or someone special to a welcome cocktail, appetizers, dinner, dessert, spirit tastings and great company! Reservations are required. Happy 6 Years to Trail! Join us this Saturday, October...
OREGON CITY, OR
Channel 6000

October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Reclaiming Black Joy event builds community in Gresham’s Rockwood

Reclaiming Black Joy is moving east across Multnomah County, popping up at a new location in Gresham on Sunday afternoon. The event series, which has taken place monthly throughout the summer and fall at Dawson Park in North Portland, is described as “a park-based cultural activation and creative placemaking initiative,” sponsored by Multnomah County’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health program.
GRESHAM, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Downtown Hillsboro Halloween Event All Set For Saturday

The City of Hillsboro’s Downtown district will come to life Saturday, 10/28/2022, just as Hillsboro Farmer’s Market comes to an end. At 3 PM, the streets centered at Main and 3rd will become a walkable Halloween Fun Zone aimed at kids and giving them a safe and great time!
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs - Gresham's gingerbread contest returns

Gresham Historical Society offers holiday challenge for local bakers; Gresham-Fairview Trail gets grantGresham-Fairview Trail gets grant A popular trail that runs along wetlands and connects two cities in East Multnomah County is getting a grant to improve safety and finally complete an unbroken path. The Gresham-Fairview Trail, which runs north-south between Powell and Sandy Boulevards, was awarded $4.2 million through Metro's Parks and Nature Bond. The influx of dollars will extend the 3.3 mile route and adds another link to the 40-Mile Loop Trail. The asphalt path is a great place to soak up nature, with the forested Grant...
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR

