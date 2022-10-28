ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Halloween forecast: Could rain soak your spooky plans? Here's what to expect

By Mike Nicco via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgMCV_0ipPNlbT00

Will the weather bring "tricks" to the Bay Area this Halloween ? The forecast is looking like just "treats" for the trick-or treaters, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

This weekend you can expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with increasing sunshine Sunday. Temperatures warm back to average levels and likely our warmest this seven-day forecast cycle.

LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area

Only harmless high clouds for our boo-tiful Halloween. But watch our for that chill as temperatures cool from the 60s to 50s.

A pattern change Tuesday looks promising for wet weather through Wednesday. A cold front drives the first wave of rain Tuesday. Colder air behind produces showers with the possibility of lightning and thunder .

MORE: Watch latest forecast here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0ipPNlbT00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area

(KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning people that dangerous waves could reach up to 20 feet high Monday in the Bay Area –with sneaker waves up and down the coasts. KRON4 spoke to the NMW about why the big waves should be a big concern. Few surfers and beachgoers about the sneaker waves […]
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Three small earthquakes recorded near El Cerrito

Three small earthquakes measuring 2.2 to 2.3 were recorded Monday afternoon in El Cerrito, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quakes, centered near Huber Park, struck between 1:18 and 1:22 p.m. along the Hayward Fault about 2.6 miles deep, the USGS said. Earlier on Monday, a 2.9 quake registered...
EL CERRITO, CA
FOX40

Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner

(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
daytrippen.com

San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip

San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy