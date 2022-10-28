Halloween forecast: Could rain soak your spooky plans? Here's what to expect
Will the weather bring "tricks" to the Bay Area this Halloween ? The forecast is looking like just "treats" for the trick-or treaters, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco. This weekend you can expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with increasing sunshine Sunday. Temperatures warm back to average levels and likely our warmest this seven-day forecast cycle. LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area Only harmless high clouds for our boo-tiful Halloween. But watch our for that chill as temperatures cool from the 60s to 50s. A pattern change Tuesday looks promising for wet weather through Wednesday. A cold front drives the first wave of rain Tuesday. Colder air behind produces showers with the possibility of lightning and thunder . MORE: Watch latest forecast here If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
