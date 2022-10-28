JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports of scam calls in Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD said the scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as a Jones County deputy, advising them they missed a court date or jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then tell the resident that a fine can be paid over the phone with a debit-style card, which typically is non-refundable, to clear the fine.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO