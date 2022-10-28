Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt residents walk with a cause
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be a day of fellowship and fundraising at Optimist Park in Lamar County. It also proved to be a day of using shared experiences to open up to new people. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its “Mississippi Walks for Diabetes,” welcoming families...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Parks & Rec wins big at state association conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What do a pickleball 101 clinic, a monthly art market and improvements at Duncan Lake have in common? They are all Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation programs, and they all won top awards at this year’s annual conference for the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association. “We...
WDAM-TV
West Point Baptist Church hosts annual fall festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A local Hattiesburg church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Youth Pastor Calvin Bogan says the set up for the festival starts early and gives families a safe alternative to trick or treating, with the carnival games and rides. “We wanted to give our members of...
WDAM-TV
Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
WDAM-TV
LPD prepares for annual food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. The event will help raise money for the Good Samaritan Center and Soup Kitchen. It is also held in remembrance of the previous Laurel Police Chief, Tyrone Stewart. “We’re going to be...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
WDAM-TV
Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
WDAM-TV
Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department set to add 12 vehicles to its fleet
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as restrictions continue be lifted, the impact of COVID-19 lingers in the unexpected. Take the dozen new police vehicles for the Laurel Police Department that has been on order for the past year. The City of Laurel recently adopted its 2022-23 budget, and those cars...
WDAM-TV
Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call. A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend. According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight. Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.
WDAM-TV
Perry County sheriff cautions residents to take tornado warnings seriously
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though Saturday’s storms did not cause significant damage in Perry County Saturday afternoon, that may not always be the case for all warnings going forward. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles cautioned residents of the county to be safe when the weather gets rough. “We...
WDAM-TV
False deputy scam calls reported in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports of scam calls in Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD said the scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as a Jones County deputy, advising them they missed a court date or jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then tell the resident that a fine can be paid over the phone with a debit-style card, which typically is non-refundable, to clear the fine.
WDAM-TV
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
WDAM-TV
Petal raises nearly $1 million in 1st 11 months of sales tax
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal residents who have eaten out over the last year have helped raise thousands of dollars for the city. Last fall, the City of Petal implemented a 3 percent sales tax at all restaurants to raise money for the city. Over the last year, the city...
WDAM-TV
Circuit clerks offices open for Saturday absentee ballot voting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County is reporting good numbers of absentee voters for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The circuit clerk’s office in Forrest County said more than 30 people turned out Saturday to cast absentee ballots. Circuit clerk’s offices across Mississippi were open Saturday morning for...
