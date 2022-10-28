ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state trooper saved a family’s Halloween when he purchased the kids’ costumes when their delivery never arrived. MSP posted this story on Twitter Monday afternoon. Michigan State Trooper Martin was sent to a house where a single parent of three children called about her order of costumes being delivered to the wrong address. In the past, her deliveries would sometimes get shipped to her old neighbor’s house but were always brought back to her.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election

Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds

If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
MICHIGAN STATE
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash

WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI

