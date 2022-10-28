Read full article on original website
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?
Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state trooper saved a family’s Halloween when he purchased the kids’ costumes when their delivery never arrived. MSP posted this story on Twitter Monday afternoon. Michigan State Trooper Martin was sent to a house where a single parent of three children called about her order of costumes being delivered to the wrong address. In the past, her deliveries would sometimes get shipped to her old neighbor’s house but were always brought back to her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
Beech leaf disease found in southeast Michigan counties: What to know
Fall in Michigan typically means pumpkin-spiced lattes and canopies of autumn leaves in warm hues of yellow and orange or fiery shades of crimson. But this year, some of those trees are under attack thanks to a tiny, invasive worm that is threatening the state's beech specimens. ...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
michiganradio.org
Michigan utilities say Inflation Reduction Act will lower cost of transition to renewable energy
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may as well have been named the Emissions Reduction Act - and Michigan utility officials praised its clean energy benefits during recent calls with investors. The IRA includes $369 billion in Energy Security and Climate Change programs over the next ten years, with an aim...
Fox17
Gov. Whitmer: 186 illegal guns seized, 202 arrests made in statewide initiative
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released an update Monday on Operation: Safe Neighborhoods, a statewide initiative to curb gun violence by removing illegal firearms from the streets. Since launch, the program has resulted in the seizure of 186 guns and 202 arrests out of 1,444 check-ins with felons,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
WLUC
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at 3:07 p.m. on Foster City Road near Burgeois Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Ford...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
