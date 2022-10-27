Appellate court sides with San Diego over 'chalking' tires to enforce parking time limits

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets, according to a ruling issued Wednesday.

In a split 2-1 decision, the panel determined that the dusting of chalk on a tire does not constitute an illegal search under the Fourth Amendment.

The plaintiffs, Andre Verdun and Ian Anoush Golkar, argued in their 2019 class-action suit against the city and its Police Department that chalking tires is an unconstitutional intrusion on the rights of car owners who parked their vehicles legally.

A federal court judge granted the city's motion for summary judgment early last year, and the plaintiffs appealed.

In the majority opinion, Judge Daniel Bress wrote that chalking tires falls under the Fourth Amendment's administrative search exception. Bress also wrote that the practice's intrusion on personal liberty "is de minimis at most."

"Chalking involves no detention of persons or property; it does not damage property or add anything permanent to it; and the search does not create 'substantial anxiety,' as some searches may," Bress wrote.

City Attorney Mara Elliott praised the ruling in a statement.

"San Diego has chalked tires as an effective, cost-efficient and accurate means of parking enforcement for nearly 100 years," she said. "The court was correct in determining that chalking a tire does not represent an illegal search and in rejecting the plaintiffs unsupported, revisionist account of Fourth Amendment doctrine."

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Patrick Bumatay said the city's practice "violates the constitutional rights of its citizens" by allowing for warrantless searches.

Bumatay said the chalking policy constitutes a search under the Fourth Amendment and one that is conducted without evidence of wrongdoing. Bumatay added that the searches don't fall under the administrative search exception because they don't address "a pressing and exceptional governmental interest," such as conducting sobriety checkpoints to curb drunk driving.

"It is no doubt true that law enforcement, traffic enforcement and almost any other government function would be more efficient and more convenient if officers could skirt the Fourth Amendment," the judge wrote. "But inconvenience is the constitutional design."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .