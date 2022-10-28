ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Student arrested for punching peer at Connetquot High School

 4 days ago

A student at Connetquot High School was arrested Thursday for punching another student on campus, police say.

Police tell News 12 the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The superintendent of the school says they are aware of the fight but refused to share any details.

News 12 is told the student that was arrested will also be disciplined by the school.

