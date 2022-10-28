ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Amazon recalls more than 11K desk chairs due to injury hazards

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Amazon recalled more than 11,000 of its desk chairs after receiving more than a dozen reports of the legs breaking.

In a news release on Thursday, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 11,400 of Amazon’s Basics Desk Chairs.

The upholstered swivel chair has padded armrests and five legs equipped with rolling casters, the CPSC said in its release. The chair, sold in black, brown and white upholstery, can be adjusted for seat height and backrest tilt.

According to the Amazon recall, the chairs’ leg base can break, posing hazards for consumers who might fall and suffer an injury.

“Amazon has received 13 reports of chair leg bases breaking, including one report of a minor shoulder injury,” the recall notice states.

The chairs were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2021 through April 2022 and had a retail price between $103 and $170, according to the CPSC. The chairs were manufactured by Global Furniture (Zhejiang) Co. Ltd., of China. The recall number for the chair is 23-704.

The CPSC advised consumers to stop using the chair immediately, and to contact Amazon for instructions to dispose of the furniture. Consumers will be asked to upload a photograph of the chair’s leg base and to certify that the chair has been discarded.

Amazon will issue a full refund in the consumer’s Amazon wallet, or the consumer will receive an Amazon gift card.

