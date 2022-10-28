Read full article on original website
Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse
Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
Some residents get texts directing them to wrong polling place; voter groups say they were a 3rd-party vendor error
Some Douglas County voters may have recently received a text message directing them to the incorrect polling place, and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to be cautious of following their instructions. The text messages appear to come from an organization called Voting Futures Trust, but others...
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
Blood drive coordinators encouraged by Lawrence’s dedicated donor pool amid shortages, but there’s room for growth
With blood shortages a much more frequent occurrence throughout the past year for LMH Health’s blood supplier, local blood drive coordinators are encouraged by the dedication of Lawrence’s donor pool — but they also say there’s room for growth. On four occasions in the past year,...
Choosing a primary care provider: It’s all ‘about your needs and comfort’
Going to the doctor can be as routine as getting an oil change or making a call to your family just to check in. Prevention often begins in your primary care office. LMH Health offers a diverse staff of primary care physicians to care for you throughout Lawrence and the surrounding area.
Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones
A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
Lawrence homeowner describes ‘wall of flames’ after fire displaces family, leaves two cats dead
A fire Sunday morning in Lawrence displaced a family and killed two of their pets. The house’s owners, Lisa and Alan Potter, told the Journal-World Monday morning that the family, which includes two kids, had lived at the home at 2456 Ohio St. for about eight years. They said...
Jacqueline McGuinness
Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline, 58, Lenexa, KS, will be at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at St. John Catholic Church. Visit. will be 6 – 8 Thurs., Nov. 3rd at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. warrenmcelwain.com.
Cleo Herrington
Cleo Corrine Herrington passed away at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS on September 28, 2022, at the age of 98. Cleo was born November 16, 1923, the daughter of Rebena Hazel ‘Swift’ and George Edward Trow, in Salina, KS. Cleo grew up in Salina and married...
Former Wisonsin O-lineman Logan Brown commits to Kansas
It may have been the bye week for the Kansas football program, but that didn’t stop Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks from picking up a big victory. This one came on the recruiting trail. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown hit social media...
Deanna Chmidling
64, of Berryton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 Parnell's Barn, 4834 Tecumseh Rd. barnettfamilyfh.com.
Kansas soccer closes season with 5-1 loss to No. 15 TCU at Big 12 tournament
The Kansas soccer team fell to No. 15 TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday, losing 5-1. Super-senior Rylan Childers scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks, whose season comes to an end with a 9-9-2 record. The Jayhawks reached Sunday’s postseason...
