ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse

Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year

A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Choosing a primary care provider: It’s all ‘about your needs and comfort’

Going to the doctor can be as routine as getting an oil change or making a call to your family just to check in. Prevention often begins in your primary care office. LMH Health offers a diverse staff of primary care physicians to care for you throughout Lawrence and the surrounding area.
LJWORLD

Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones

A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jacqueline McGuinness

Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline, 58, Lenexa, KS, will be at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Nov. 4, 2022 at St. John Catholic Church. Visit. will be 6 – 8 Thurs., Nov. 3rd at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. warrenmcelwain.com.
LENEXA, KS
LJWORLD

Cleo Herrington

Cleo Corrine Herrington passed away at the Lawrence Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, KS on September 28, 2022, at the age of 98. Cleo was born November 16, 1923, the daughter of Rebena Hazel ‘Swift’ and George Edward Trow, in Salina, KS. Cleo grew up in Salina and married...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former Wisonsin O-lineman Logan Brown commits to Kansas

It may have been the bye week for the Kansas football program, but that didn’t stop Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks from picking up a big victory. This one came on the recruiting trail. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown hit social media...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Deanna Chmidling

64, of Berryton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Celebration of Life Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022 Parnell's Barn, 4834 Tecumseh Rd. barnettfamilyfh.com.
BERRYTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy