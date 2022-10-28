Read full article on original website
GOP reaches deeper into Biden-land
Republicans are pouring cash into House districts that voted for President Biden by as much as 20 points, targeting under-the-radar battlegrounds amid growing signs of a red wave. Why it matters: Infusions of funding by both parties into these solidly blue seats signal the potential for a Republican landslide, further...
Judge dismisses Meadows lawsuit challenging Jan. 6 panel subpoenas
A federal judge dismissed former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' lawsuit on Monday night that sought to nullify two subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: U.S. District Carl Nichols' ruling that the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause protects Congress...
Congress eyes greater security after Pelosi attack
The Capitol Police is conducting a full review of the attack on Paul Pelosi to determine what, if any, policy changes should be made to further protect lawmakers and their family members, a senior aide familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: The attack on the 82-year-old husband...
Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"
Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
DCCC chair says he is "very concerned" about integrity of elections
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that Democrats and Republicans are not equally responsible for pushing election denialism. Driving the news: "One side has been out there for a couple of years now, doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, when he did," Maloney, the chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
Ronna McDaniel: "Unfair" to blame GOP rhetoric for Paul Pelosi attack
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel pushed back against implications that Republican rhetoric helped fuel the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," saying such accusations were "unfair." The big picture: Violence and threats of violence against lawmakers have surged in the...
Last-minute millions arrive for Arizona's Blake Masters
Millions of last-minute dollars are flooding into Arizona to prop up Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, after a key group aligned with GOP Leader Mitch McConnell decided against helping him in the race. Driving the news: The Club for Growth, a leading conservative outside spender, is dropping $5.5 million into...
Wisconsin court upholds "ballot spoiling" ban ahead of midterm elections
A Wisconsin appeals court refused to overturn a previous lower court's ruling that bans the practice of "ballot spoiling" — where voters who already submitted an absentee ballot can cancel it and vote again, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The Wisconsin ruling comes as federal officials warn...
Economy, functioning Democracy lead concerns for majority of voters: Poll
There's a divide about whether a functioning democracy or a strong economy is the biggest concern heading into the midterm elections, a new CBS News battleground tracker out Sunday shows. Driving the news: Those saying that a functioning democracy is a bigger concern are more likely to support Democrats, while...
Pelosi attack suspect wanted to break House speaker’s kneecaps
David Wayne DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps,” according to the criminal complaint released Monday. Driving the news: DePape also told police of his plans to hold Pelosi...
A heightened threat
The in-home attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband by a hammer-wielding man shouting, "Where's Nancy?" thrusts post-Jan. 6 fears about political violence and American democracy back into the light days before the midterm elections. Why it matters: Violence and threats of violence are affecting political figures in both parties. See: Lee...
Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged
“I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that’s a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines.”-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio. History is replete with examples of good people doing nothing while bad […] The post Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Chris Christie's blue-state campaign pitch
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned for moderate-minded Republicans this week in New York, Colorado and Oregon — blue states where GOP upsets would usher in a major red wave. Why it matters: The stops are part of a concerted political strategy by Christie, a possible 2024 presidential...
Ex-White House aide: Trump's Twitter return wouldn't be good for him or GOP
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said Friday she believes it's "only a matter of days" before former President Donald Trump returns to Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Driving the news: Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, said on ABC's "The View"...
U.S. faces "environment of fascism" ahead of 2022 midterms, AOC says
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in an interview with MSNBC Friday that the United States is "facing an environment of fascism" similar to the days of Jim Crow in the leadup to the 2022 midterms. The big picture: Federal officials at the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have warned...
First look: Progressives' closing argument to focus on "freedom"
A coalition of progressive groups is launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign to make a closing argument that sounds suspiciously like a Republican appeal from the pre-Trump era: Your fundamental freedoms belong to you. Why it matters: The “Protect Our Freedoms” coalition's goal is to appeal to swing voters while also...
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
The Pelosi attack heightens Election Day fears
Threats against the lives of lawmakers and their families have been on the rise, and fears that these translate into real violence were realized on Friday, with the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. With just over a week to the midterms, the attack has Washington on edge.
DOJ wades into Arizona poll-watching case amid voter intimidation worries
The Department of Justice weighed in on lawsuits against poll watchers in Arizona on Monday, filing a statement of interest that noted the high risk of voter intimidation posed by "ballot security forces." Why it matters: The filing, which comes days before the midterms, was submitted after a federal judge...
Colorado House GOP leader Hugh McKean remembered as "statesman" after sudden death
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean is being remembered as a statesman who put people over the party after his sudden death Sunday.Driving the news: McKean, 55, died early Sunday morning at home in Loveland. The Larimer County coroner said the cause of death was a heart attack. An aide told the Colorado Sun that he didn't feel well the day before.First elected in 2016, McKean served as the Republican leader in the state House and worked as a general contractor.Even though his party held a minority in the chamber, he showed a willingness to work across the aisle on...
