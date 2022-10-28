ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

GOP reaches deeper into Biden-land

Republicans are pouring cash into House districts that voted for President Biden by as much as 20 points, targeting under-the-radar battlegrounds amid growing signs of a red wave. Why it matters: Infusions of funding by both parties into these solidly blue seats signal the potential for a Republican landslide, further...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Judge dismisses Meadows lawsuit challenging Jan. 6 panel subpoenas

A federal judge dismissed former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' lawsuit on Monday night that sought to nullify two subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: U.S. District Carl Nichols' ruling that the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause protects Congress...
Axios

Congress eyes greater security after Pelosi attack

The Capitol Police is conducting a full review of the attack on Paul Pelosi to determine what, if any, policy changes should be made to further protect lawmakers and their family members, a senior aide familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: The attack on the 82-year-old husband...
Axios

Pelosi attack stokes Congress' fears: "Somebody is going to die"

Members of Congress are sounding new alarms about their personal security — and broader concerns about what the drumbeat of threats against prominent political figures means for them and for the country. Why it matters: Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband hit especially hard because of where it...
Axios

DCCC chair says he is "very concerned" about integrity of elections

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that Democrats and Republicans are not equally responsible for pushing election denialism. Driving the news: "One side has been out there for a couple of years now, doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, when he did," Maloney, the chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Ronna McDaniel: "Unfair" to blame GOP rhetoric for Paul Pelosi attack

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel pushed back against implications that Republican rhetoric helped fuel the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," saying such accusations were "unfair." The big picture: Violence and threats of violence against lawmakers have surged in the...
Axios

Last-minute millions arrive for Arizona's Blake Masters

Millions of last-minute dollars are flooding into Arizona to prop up Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, after a key group aligned with GOP Leader Mitch McConnell decided against helping him in the race. Driving the news: The Club for Growth, a leading conservative outside spender, is dropping $5.5 million into...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Economy, functioning Democracy lead concerns for majority of voters: Poll

There's a divide about whether a functioning democracy or a strong economy is the biggest concern heading into the midterm elections, a new CBS News battleground tracker out Sunday shows. Driving the news: Those saying that a functioning democracy is a bigger concern are more likely to support Democrats, while...
Axios

A heightened threat

The in-home attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband by a hammer-wielding man shouting, "Where's Nancy?" thrusts post-Jan. 6 fears about political violence and American democracy back into the light days before the midterm elections. Why it matters: Violence and threats of violence are affecting political figures in both parties. See: Lee...
Ohio Capital Journal

Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged

“I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that’s a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines.”-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio.  History is replete with examples of good people doing nothing while bad […] The post Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Chris Christie's blue-state campaign pitch

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned for moderate-minded Republicans this week in New York, Colorado and Oregon — blue states where GOP upsets would usher in a major red wave. Why it matters: The stops are part of a concerted political strategy by Christie, a possible 2024 presidential...
OREGON STATE
Axios

Ex-White House aide: Trump's Twitter return wouldn't be good for him or GOP

Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said Friday she believes it's "only a matter of days" before former President Donald Trump returns to Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Driving the news: Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, said on ABC's "The View"...
Axios

The Pelosi attack heightens Election Day fears

Threats against the lives of lawmakers and their families have been on the rise, and fears that these translate into real violence were realized on Friday, with the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. With just over a week to the midterms, the attack has Washington on edge.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado House GOP leader Hugh McKean remembered as "statesman" after sudden death

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean is being remembered as a statesman who put people over the party after his sudden death Sunday.Driving the news: McKean, 55, died early Sunday morning at home in Loveland. The Larimer County coroner said the cause of death was a heart attack. An aide told the Colorado Sun that he didn't feel well the day before.First elected in 2016, McKean served as the Republican leader in the state House and worked as a general contractor.Even though his party held a minority in the chamber, he showed a willingness to work across the aisle on...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy