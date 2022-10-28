Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Devon Energy (DVN) in Q3 Earnings?
DVN - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead
ORCC - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, which indicates an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric matches the consensus mark.
Zacks.com
Spooky Busy Trading Week Ahead: Fed, Jobs, Q3 Earnings, etc.
It’s the last day of October 2022 — Happy Halloween! — and pre-market futures are giving back recent gains like doling out bite-sized pieces of candy this morning. The Dow is currently on its longest bull run since November 2020, even with the index -177 points at this hour. The Dow is also poised to deliver its best trading month since November 1976!
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Wabtec (WAB) in Q3 Earnings?
WAB - Free Report) ,. is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Shares Jump 11.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
AMERISAFE, Inc.’s (. AMSF - Free Report) shares have jumped 11.1% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct 26. Its results were supported by higher premiums and net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, lower fees, and other income. The market value of its bond portfolio took a hit in the quarter.
Zacks.com
Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Up
NSP - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings (excluding 25 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.23 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.5% and rose 38.2% year over year. Revenues of $1.44 billion...
Zacks.com
Will Meridian Bank (MRBK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MRBK - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 8.44%, on average, in the last two quarters. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Steven Madden (SHOO) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
SHOO - Free Report) to report an increase in its top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it releases third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.3 million for quarterly revenues suggests a rise of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Amedisys (AMED) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Cut
AMED - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for third-quarter 2022, down 24.8% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The quarter’s adjustments include certain acquisition and integration costs, centralization and reorganization costs, COVID-19 costs and fuel supplement...
Zacks.com
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat
SLM - Free Report) , formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?
OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com
Cenovus (CVE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CVE - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading integrated energy company’s earnings per share of 93 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 89 cents, owing to higher daily oil sand production.
Zacks.com
Global Payments' (GPN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Grow Y/Y
GPN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Yet, the bottom line rose 14% year over year. GPN’s adjusted net revenues advanced 3% year over year to $2,058.2 million in the third quarter. The top...
Zacks.com
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
RXST - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Equinix (EQIX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EQIX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after market close. Its quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the previous quarter, Equinix reported a surprise of 3.84% in terms of adjusted FFO per...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: FibroGen (FGEN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
FGEN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NLY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +7.5% over the past month...
Comments / 0