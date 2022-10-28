ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State Moves Up 3 Spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Poll

NC State moved up 3 spots to #20 in the Week 10 Coaches Football Poll after finding a way to win against Virginia Tech last Thursday. The Wolfpack have been ranked in for 21 consecutive Coaches Poll’s dating back to last year. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He...
#21 NC State vs. #20 Wake Forest: Depth Chart with Notes

#21 NC State released their depth chart for their game this Saturday night vs. #20 Wake Forest. Senior Bryson Speas has shifted over from Right Tackle to Left Tackle. He started the year as the starter at Right Tackle, and then Senior Timothy McKay took his spot. Now he is listed as Sophomore Anthony Belton’s backup, but there is an “Or” in between their names.
NC State Defensive End Savion Jackson Lost for Remainder of the Season due to Knee Injury

NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren shared that Junior Defensive End Savion Jackson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a knee injury that required surgery. “Savion [Jackson] is out for the year. Unfortunately it was a knee injury that required surgery. He’ll be back healthy, but it was a season-ending deal that happened up at Syracuse.” (GoPack)
