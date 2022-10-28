Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Magic Johnson on how Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed as all-time scorer: ‘I don’t think well’
With LeBron James just 1,243 points shy of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when he's passed.
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker calls out Lakers, demands they stop 'wasting' LeBron James' career
The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start, and the current state of the team does not sit well with one rock star. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea took to Twitter and called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Flea wants the front office to make some adjustments —...
“We weren’t friends” — Ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs opened up about his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant
Childs said he and Kobe Bryant didn't need to talk about their fight to settle their beef.
KENS 5
Reports: Former Spurs guard Primo allegedly exposed himself to women, including former team employee
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' decision to part ways with second-year guard Joshua Primo came after allegations that Primo exposed himself to women multiple times, according to ESPN sources. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a former female Spurs employee has alleged that Primo exposed himself to...
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Utah Gabby Petito cop had romantic rival arrested in 2019 domestic incident that was later dismissed
A Moab cop investigated for his handling of a 2021 stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie once had a man arrested while in an affair with his wife.
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
The announcement comes as a surprise since Primo appeared to be taking on a significant role with the team.
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film
LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Complex
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
Brooklyn Nets denounce Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film known for extremist content that refers to European Jews as the 'synagogue of Satan'
"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation," Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets, said.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman Monday clashed with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito about Harvard's use of race in admissions decisions.
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Fetterman debate fiasco proves journalists ‘lied’ to cement Democratic power in the Senate: JNS column
Jewish News Syndicate editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin claimed John Fetterman's poor debate performance proved liberal journalists "lied" to keep Democrats in power.
