Related
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
‘Let’s move on’: The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki urges critics to stop storyline complaints
Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, has said people need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.In recent weeks, both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the new episodes, which will be released on 9 November.Many called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”. In response, Netflix added a disclaimer to its latest trailer.Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Australian...
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
Interview With the Vampire: Could Rashid Really Be a Major Novel Character in Disguise?
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is nearing the end of its first season and as the season moves towards its conclusion, fans of both the adaptation and Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of novels have been trying to figure out how some of the various pieces of the puzzle come together — particularly when it comes to one specific character, Rashid. Played by Assad Zaman, Rashid is a character that doesn't appear in Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, but is very present in the AMC series, serving as Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) companion in the present day. Now, with just two episodes left in the first season (one if you consider that Episode 6 is already available for AMC+ subscribers ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, November 6th), fans have even more questions than ever about this mysterious figure that is so fiercely protective of Louis — so much so that some even think that he could be a major novel character in disguise.
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
WandaVision and The Marvels Writer Reportedly Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spinoff
The band is getting back together. A new listing on the Writers Guild of America site says Marvel writer Megan McDonnell has joined the writing staff of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. With WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm of the spin-off, McDonnell is the fourth writer from WandaVision to join the staff of Agatha. McDonnell joins Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires as scribes who've made the jump from WandaVision to Coven of Chaos. McDonnell also handled scripting duties on Nia DaCosta's upcoming The Marvels.
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Review: An Introduction to a Changed Xadia
It's been three years since The Dragon Prince hit Netflix with its third season, and the world inside and outside of Xadia has changed significantly in many ways since then. Following the end of the third season, it was announced by Wonderstorm that Netflix would be picking the series up for four more seasons. This would allow The Dragon Prince to tell a full seven saga long story over the course of its run, and that has made the wait for each new season all the more interesting as now we are going to get to see the planned saga unfold in full.
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel
More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
She-Hulk Star Says "Wait and See" About Marvel Return
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, introducing characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans definitely want to see more of. Among them is Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) a social media influencer-turned-supervillain who becomes an interesting thorn in the side of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Amid the ever-evolving slate of movies and Disney+ programs that the MCU has in the pipeline, fans are definitely curious about when and how they'll see Titania and the rest of the She-Hulk cast next, especially since the show has yet to be renewed for a second season. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil teased that she doesn't know if and how she'll return as Titania, but is definitely open to.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
Doctor Who Reveals Up-Close Look at David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Costume
Last week, Doctor Who fans were stunned and thrilled when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into not Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but instead David Tennant who had previously starred as the Tenth Doctor. Now, with Tennant set for a stint as the Fourteenth Doctor before Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor arrives, the iconic series has revealed a new, up close look at Tennant's costume along with that of Donna Noble for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Khary Payton "Not Satisfied at All" With Ezekiel's Story on The Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. "And yet I smile." That's the mantra of the usually optimistic King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who has had a rough go of it since his days as reigning monarch of the Kingdom. As the father figure of Benjamin (Logan Miller), Ezekiel suffered a loss when the young knight died under the oppression of the Saviors. Then beloved pet tiger Shiva met her noble end fighting a pack of walkers. His adopted son Henry (Matt Lintz) died in a massacre committed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, the Kingdom shuttered, and Ezekiel was diagnosed with cancer.
