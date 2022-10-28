Read full article on original website
Mike Seaman
4d ago
But these people aren't running for public office nothing is guaranteed after a stroke
whome?
4d ago
Awe.....are they running for an office that holds our future in their hands? I'll bet not.
bilge rat
3d ago
I want to see him read a bill , explain it , say how he would vote on it and why , without any help . if he can't do that then he should go away .
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Mehmet Oz Busted: Woman He 'Comforted' At Event Was Reportedly An Aide
The campaign for Mehmet Oz, a Pennsylvania Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, did not inform media outlets that a woman Oz consoled at a “community discussion” in September was actually the campaign’s Philadelphia County coordinator, The Intercept reported. Oz spoke with Sheila Armstrong, who had shared a...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’
New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle admonished Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other prominent midterm candidates for shying away from debates in their campaigns. Cottle claimed in an opinion piece on Monday that political candidates who have been trying to get out of debates are participating...
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
In debate aftermath, Pa.’s two U.S. senators weigh in on Fetterman’s fitness to serve
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Thursday that Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance shows he has “such a long way to go” in his stroke recovery that he would not be able to function in the U.S. Senate. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on May 13, spoke...
Moderator raises eyebrows by refusing to call Mehmet Oz ‘Dr Oz’
John Fetterman addresses 'the elephant in the room' in Pennsylvania Senate debate. The local journalists moderating the only debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz may have given the GOP candidate, a former cardiothoracic surgeon, a bit of status anxiety during their Tuesday night sparring session.
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
MSNBC guest says Fetterman-Oz debate 'an example of such remarkable transparency'
New York Magazine's Rebecca Traister joined MSNBC's "Alex Wagner Tonight" to discuss the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman and said the debate was an "example of such remarkable transparency." Host Alex Wagner asked if the Fetterman campaign was able to turn his vulnerability over health concerns...
Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said his debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, "wasn't easy" after suffering a stroke in May.
Critics say NBC's Dasha Burns is owed an apology after Fetterman’s debate performance: 'Should be ashamed'
Multiple journalists said NBC's Dasha Burns was owed an apology after Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance indicated she was onto something with her report about his communications issues. Burns was lambasted by liberals after noting in a report that Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Kelly Tshibaka 35 Days to Election Day
After being censured by her own party and disavowed by former President Donald Trump, Alaska's longtime U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski ultimately won nearly half the state's vote in a crowded primary field to decide the four candidates who would be on the ballot in November. Whether she survives Election Day...
