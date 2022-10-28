ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report.

The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother.

Anyone with information can call CAP at (915) 212-4040 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-TIPS (8477

