nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
KIMA TV
Sunnyside officers involved in shooting, suspect left with non-life-threatening injuries
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside officers responded to shots fired on the 2300 block of E Yakima Valley Highway around 4am Saturday morning. According to officials, the two responding officers located the suspect who was armed with a gun. They say the suspect shot at the officers several times, before they returned...
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Woman Arrested in Tri-Cities With Over 14,000 Fentanyl Pills, 1.5 lbs of Meth
KENNEWICK - Last week a Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force investigation led Detectives, working in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, to a significant seizure of pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. According...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges dropped against man suspected of luring student
KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man who was arrested and booked for the alleged crimes of luring and second-degree child molestation involving a middle school student is no longer facing criminal charges. On Friday, Devin Katsel, 28, was released from the Benton County Jail and the charges dropped after detectives located additional video of the reported incident.
kpq.com
Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway
A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
Yakima police chief backtracks on claim of video showing missing 5-year-old boy
YAKIMA, Wash. — Despite previously stating that investigators obtained footage of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia at the time of his disappearance from Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray now released a statement claiming otherwise. In a video published on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Murray confirmed that there is no new information regarding Lucian’s disappearance. This announcement...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls
KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
