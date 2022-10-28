ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court

A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Charges dropped against man suspected of luring student

KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man who was arrested and booked for the alleged crimes of luring and second-degree child molestation involving a middle school student is no longer facing criminal charges. On Friday, Devin Katsel, 28, was released from the Benton County Jail and the charges dropped after detectives located additional video of the reported incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway

A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
MALAGA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police chief backtracks on claim of video showing missing 5-year-old boy

YAKIMA, Wash. — Despite previously stating that investigators obtained footage of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia at the time of his disappearance from Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray now released a statement claiming otherwise. In a video published on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Murray confirmed that there is no new information regarding Lucian’s disappearance. This announcement...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga

MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
MALAGA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls

KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

