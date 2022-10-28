Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 800 blk of College Parkway (near Nelson St) in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and there are reports of injured persons. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when more information becomes available.

