Damascus, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Meets on November 1 at 9 a.m. to Receive Annual Update from the Commission on Health and Vote on FY24 WSSC Water Spending Control Limits

Also on Nov. 1: Council to present a proclamation recognizing Veterans Day. The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Craig Rice, will recognize Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmember Rice and the County Executive will recognize Veterans Day. The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Councilmember Nancy Navarro recognizing the Wheaton Arts Parade.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Completes Nation’s Largest Bus Microgrid and Charging Infrastructure Project in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Jamie Raskin, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass, Federal, State and local officials and corporate partners including AlphaStruxure today celebrated completion of the Brookville Smart Energy Depot in Silver Spring with a ribbon-cutting event. The nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project will supply clean energy to the County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) growing Ride On electric bus fleet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

End Almost Near For Rt. 85/I-270 Project in Frederick County.

MDOT SHA Administrator say it should be wrapping up soon. Frederick, Md (KM) The end is almost near for road construction at Route 85 and Interstate 270. That’s according to State Highway Administrator Tim Smith, who visited Frederick last week as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of the state.
mocoshow.com

Input Needed on Renovation Plans for the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s Outdoor Pool

Plans are moving ahead to renovate the Rockville Swim and Fitness Center’s outdoor recreation pool, and so the city is asking — what would you like to see there? An online survey is available to take your feedback until Friday, Nov. 4 at www.rockvillemd.gov/swimcenter. Renovation to the more than 30-year-old pool will include innovations to enhance visitors’ enjoyment and swim experience.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Virginia Business

Prince William targets data center growth

Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
FREDERICK, MD
thecentersquare.com

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to 3rd Alarm Fire at Rockville Apartment Building

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 800 blk of College Parkway (near Nelson St) in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and there are reports of injured persons. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Government Technology

New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days

(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
mocoshow.com

Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

