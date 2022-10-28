ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

"She Sings" concert to benefit local nonprofit Sistercare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A choral rendition of Pharrell Willam’s 2013 hit “Happy” is just one of the many joyful noises you can expect to hear ringing from Eastminster Presbyterian’s sanctuary Nov. 1st. After a couple of years away due to the pandemic Columbia’s all-female, all-volunteer...
Colleton County High School band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain, Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but didn’t share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We are deeply […]
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Nightmare in Elmwood 5K brings new tradition to historic neighborhood

Runners and walkers gathered together Saturday morning for a spooktacular time. Many attendees of Nightmare in Elmwood 5K wore their best costumes to complete the race through the Elmwood neighborhood in downtown Columbia. The race was managed by GRIT Endurance, LLC and benefits the Historic Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, a...
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
