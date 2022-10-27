Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
montanarightnow.com
MediSked Joins the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) as a Strategic Business Partner
URBANDALE, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Furthering its dedication to providing person-centered software solutions in Iowa, MediSked has joined the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) as a Strategic Business Partner. IACP supports Iowa community providers so they can fully support Iowans in need of behavioral health and disability services.
