Another group of burials has been found at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa as excavation work continues. According to representatives with the archeological team, 17 burials were found at Oaklawn over the weekend. They say that when the team expanded west they found an additional 11 fully-exposed graves and one that was a partially exposed adult-sized grave. On Saturday, the team continued south toward the fence line and exposed an additional 5 graves that are adult-size.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO