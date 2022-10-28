Read full article on original website
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
theburgnews.com
Unfair Housing: Affordable, decent housing comes at great cost to Governor’s Square residents caught in a maintenance, ownership struggle
Three-year-old Stevie bounces around his great grandmother’s small apartment. A kid’s show plays on the television in the living room, but he has no attention for it. Instead, Stevie reaches for the light switch, his small finger flicking it off-on-off-on. “Stop it, Stevie!” his great grandmother scolds, her...
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs
Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
Children’s Lake drained as $4.3 million rebuilding project underway in Boiling Springs
Children’s Lake, described as the community centerpiece of Boiling Springs in Cumberland County, has been closed to the public since the middle of September as a $4.3 million rebuilding project gets underway. The project includes building a new dam, spillway and retaining wall for the six-acre lake, upgrading the...
How Pa. candidates plan to stem high inflation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As inflation hit a high of 9.1 percent in June, stocking the bar at Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County became more expensive. Alcohol, as well as the cost to ship it, was rising along with energy price hikes and supply chain snarls.
Retirement community with 2-year waiting list plans to build apartment building
A senior living community in Lancaster County has announced it plans to build a new apartment building on its campus. United Zion Retirement Community announced earlier this month that it plans to construct the new facility near its main building along Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township. The building is expected to have around 47 apartments as well as a common space for campus residents.
Picture this: Comprehensive planning for all in Perry County
Municipal planning comes with a unique set of challenges in rural areas such as Perry County. Municipalities often struggle to obtain grants and other sources of funding due to their size and limited tax base, and development in the area will often be much slower than that in areas without such limitations.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
WGAL
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
New owners take over Colony House restaurant in Mechanicsburg
New life is being breathed into a longstanding Cumberland County restaurant that closed earlier this year. Spice Restaurant & Bar is targeted to open in the coming weeks at the former Colony House Restaurant at 125 W. Main St. It will specialize in Indian and Nepali cuisines. “I think a...
abc27.com
Contractor gets Harrisburg parking ticket for trailer: “I thought it was unfair”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Glenn Hickey has been a contractor for 12 years and does a lot of work in the city of Harrisburg. He says he has parked this truck and 16 foot box trailer trailer on Forester Street many times when he is working in the city and always pays for parking, but last week when he came back out to his truck he got a surprise.
abc27.com
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
Police: Thieves steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred earlier this month in Warwick Township. At least two such thefts occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 in the same general area, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The first...
Fetterman campaign, canvassers emphasize turnout as polls tighten
The race for Pennsylvania’s opening U.S. Senate seat is drawing plenty of attention as it could impact party control over the chamber. Pennsylvania Democrats gathered in Swatara Township, Dauphin County for a canvass launch Sunday morning hoping to boost voter turnout on election day. "Simply put, our democracy is...
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Human remains found in Cumberland County those of deceased Throop man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office reports that human remains were found between the Susquehanna River and the Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview on Wednesday. The East Pennsboro Police Department told the coroner's office that the remains were found around noon on Oct. 26.
Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor
The Manufacturers’ Association, based in York, Pa., found in its recent Annual Manufacturing Wage & Salary report that skilled and hourly positions in South Central PA and Northern MD are still in demand to meet customer demand for orders and replace the retiring workforce. The 20th annual survey showed that manufacturers expect to increase employment […] The post Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
