ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

Unfair Housing: Affordable, decent housing comes at great cost to Governor’s Square residents caught in a maintenance, ownership struggle

Three-year-old Stevie bounces around his great grandmother’s small apartment. A kid’s show plays on the television in the living room, but he has no attention for it. Instead, Stevie reaches for the light switch, his small finger flicking it off-on-off-on. “Stop it, Stevie!” his great grandmother scolds, her...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County’s first casino to hold job fairs

Cumberland County’s first casino will be holding two upcoming multi-day job fairs. Parx Casino Shippensburg will be holding a job fair from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at Shippensburg University, 500 Newburg Road in Shippensburg Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

How Pa. candidates plan to stem high inflation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As inflation hit a high of 9.1 percent in June, stocking the bar at Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County became more expensive. Alcohol, as well as the cost to ship it, was rising along with energy price hikes and supply chain snarls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Retirement community with 2-year waiting list plans to build apartment building

A senior living community in Lancaster County has announced it plans to build a new apartment building on its campus. United Zion Retirement Community announced earlier this month that it plans to construct the new facility near its main building along Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township. The building is expected to have around 47 apartments as well as a common space for campus residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are asking you to help provide holiday meals. The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region plans to distribute about 600 food boxes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. You can sponsor a box, donate, or become a volunteer online. More information...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Commercial fire in York County

A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
PennLive.com

St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business

A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor

The Manufacturers’ Association, based in York, Pa., found in its recent Annual Manufacturing Wage & Salary report that skilled and hourly positions in South Central PA and Northern MD are still in demand to meet customer demand for orders and replace the retiring workforce. The 20th annual survey showed that manufacturers expect to increase employment […] The post Manufacturers’ Wage, Salary Survey shows continued demand for skilled labor appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy