England have a difficult task ahead of them if they want to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The defeat to Ireland and a washout against Australia means Jos Buttler’s side have no margin for error as they take on New Zealand in Brisbane.Australia’s 42 run victory over Ireland yesterday means that England are two points adrift of the qualifying spots but will move ahead of the hosts if they sweep the Kiwis aside this morning. Kane Williamson’s side do not have the greatest track record against England – who can forget the 2019 Cricket World Cup final?...

35 MINUTES AGO