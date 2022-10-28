Read full article on original website
Dow surges more than 800 points on the back of record oil profits
Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and record profits from oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
gmauthority.com
GM Cleared Out Three Quarters Of Its 95,000 Vehicle Backlog
GM, among other automakers, has circumnavigated the microchip shortage by building partially-finished examples of vehicles. This allows GM to keep production lines rolling and get the vehicles into customer hands as soon as the materials needed are secured. At its height, GM had a 95,000 backlog of vehicles waiting to be finished, and now, the Detroit-based automaker has less than 25,000 vehicles left waiting. For comparison, Ford has about 40,000 unfinished vehicles to clear out.
gmauthority.com
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally
U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
NASDAQ
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street
Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!
Benzinga
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
gmauthority.com
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout
GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
msn.com
GameStop stock soared, then fell all the way back down, in biggest price reversal since May. But why?
Something strange happened to GameStop Corp. stock on Monday. Minutes after the opening bell rang out on the New York Stock Exchange, both the price of the company’s shares and trading volume exploded. Then, roughly five minutes after the market opened, GameStop shares were suddenly halted by the NYSE,...
Earnings Previews: Airbnb, AMD, Devon Energy, Energy Transfer
After markets close Tuesday, these four companies will be reporting quarterly earnings.
Benzinga
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Stanley Black & Decker Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Stanley Black & Decker SWK posted Q3 earnings of $844.60 million, an increase from Q2 of 863.06%. Sales dropped to $4.12 billion, a 6.21% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Stanley Black & Decker brought in $4.39 billion in sales but only earned $87.70 million. What...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Investopedia
AMD Profit Will Probably Decline for First Time in 3 Years
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.71 vs. $0.73 in Q3 FY 2021. Revenue is expected to grow at the slowest pace in more than two years. Data center revenue is expected to grow at its slowest quarterly rate in nearly three years. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the sixth-largest U.S....
NASDAQ
Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q3 Earnings Release
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. On Oct 19, Generac released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
gmauthority.com
GM Electric Vehicles Won’t Be Eligible For The Full Tax Credit Yet
The United States government has introduced multiple initiatives this year intended to promote production of EVs, and the mining of the materials needed to produce them, in the United States. These efforts include the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), grants distributed to manufacturing and processing companies, and the American Battery Materials Initiative. Now, as a result of these initiatives, GM electric vehicles won’t be eligible for the full EV tax credit for a few years.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and others
(GOOGL) – Alphabet slumped 6% in the premarket after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Alphabet's Google unit saw its fifth consecutive quarter of slower sales growth, and its YouTube operation saw ad revenue drop for the first time since the company began breaking out the unit's results.
