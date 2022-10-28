ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
GM Cleared Out Three Quarters Of Its 95,000 Vehicle Backlog

GM, among other automakers, has circumnavigated the microchip shortage by building partially-finished examples of vehicles. This allows GM to keep production lines rolling and get the vehicles into customer hands as soon as the materials needed are secured. At its height, GM had a 95,000 backlog of vehicles waiting to be finished, and now, the Detroit-based automaker has less than 25,000 vehicles left waiting. For comparison, Ford has about 40,000 unfinished vehicles to clear out.
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022

Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin Earnings Drive U.S. Stock Rally

U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin dampened worries of a dismal earnings season as it begins to pick up steam. Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.07% after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street

Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance

Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout

GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Stanley Black & Decker Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Stanley Black & Decker SWK posted Q3 earnings of $844.60 million, an increase from Q2 of 863.06%. Sales dropped to $4.12 billion, a 6.21% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Stanley Black & Decker brought in $4.39 billion in sales but only earned $87.70 million. What...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
AMD Profit Will Probably Decline for First Time in 3 Years

Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.71 vs. $0.73 in Q3 FY 2021. Revenue is expected to grow at the slowest pace in more than two years. Data center revenue is expected to grow at its slowest quarterly rate in nearly three years. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the sixth-largest U.S....
Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q3 Earnings Release

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. On Oct 19, Generac released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter.
GM Electric Vehicles Won’t Be Eligible For The Full Tax Credit Yet

The United States government has introduced multiple initiatives this year intended to promote production of EVs, and the mining of the materials needed to produce them, in the United States. These efforts include the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), grants distributed to manufacturing and processing companies, and the American Battery Materials Initiative. Now, as a result of these initiatives, GM electric vehicles won’t be eligible for the full EV tax credit for a few years.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and others

(GOOGL) – Alphabet slumped 6% in the premarket after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Alphabet's Google unit saw its fifth consecutive quarter of slower sales growth, and its YouTube operation saw ad revenue drop for the first time since the company began breaking out the unit's results.

