Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
Press Release: Norton, Raskin, Van Hollen and Cardin Urge National Park Service to Remove Name of Segregationist Newlands from Chevy Chase Circle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) wrote the Director of the National Park Service (NPS) requesting permanent removal of the name Francis Griffith Newlands in Chevy Chase Circle, a federal park located both in D.C. and Maryland. The lawmakers have introduced legislation in the House and Senate, respectively, to remove the name.
At-Large Councilmember Elissa Silverman Misspent Public Campaign Funds On Poll, Says Regulator
The D.C. Office of Campaign Finance said Thursday that Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) improperly used public campaign funds to pay for two targeted polls ahead of the June Democratic primary for a race in which she was not a candidate. In its ruling, which Silverman says she will appeal,...
Press Release: Bowser Administration Opens DPR Winter Program Offerings with Aquatics-Only Registration on Nov. 1
News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. All other 2022 winter programs will be available Nov. 2. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the registration for its 2022 Winter Programs will begin on Tuesday, November 1 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, November 2 for all other programs. Registration opens on each day at 12 Noon.
washingtoninformer.com
McDuffie Raps Silverman Over Campaign-Finance Flap: ‘A Serious Issue’
D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie has taken fellow Council member and election rival Elissa Silverman to task for her campaign’s tactics during this year’s primary season that ultimately resulted in disciplinary action. In August, independent candidate Karim Marshall filed a complaint with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Celebrates the New Rubell Museum DC
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. The Redevelopment of the Historic Randall School Is Delivering a New Museum, Free to DC Residents, and More Housing in Ward 6. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort
The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
fox5dc.com
DC Police hope to add more veterans to the force amid officer recruitment crisis
WASHINGTON - Recruiting police officers is a crisis facing law enforcement agencies across the nation and here in the District, so with thousands of military members in town this weekend for the Marine Corps Marathon, D.C. police are hoping those who have served our country will now come serve the nation’s capital.
beckerspayer.com
DC mayor fires official who took Elevance job, citing ethical concerns with Medicaid contracts
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has terminated one of her top officials after he publicly accepted a job at Elevance Health just days after the city awarded a Medicaid contract to an Elevance subsidiary, The Washington Post reported Oct. 26. Carefirst BCBS, which did not receive a contract with the...
Revised Criminal Code Act Inches Closer to Approval
Sixteen years of planning and nearly 20 hours of council hearings culminated in The D.C. Council Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety’s approval of a bill that revamps D.C.’s […] The post Revised Criminal Code Act Inches Closer to Approval appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
ggwash.org
The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building
Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'
WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
Press Release: AG Racine Sues Gig Delivery Company ‘Shipt’ for Stealing Workers’ Wages, Denying Employees Basic Rights Including Minimum Wage, Overtime, and Paid Sick Leave
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Lawsuit Seeks to Return Hard Earned Wages to DC Workers and Fight Alarming Increase of Worker Misclassification Fraud. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced a new lawsuit against Shipt, a gig company that offers shopping and delivery services, for denying full-time workers basic employment rights by deploying an increasingly prevalent misclassification scheme through which employers cheat employees out of hard-earned wages and benefits, deny safety protections, avoid legal obligations to pay into public programs, and shift routine business costs onto workers.
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0