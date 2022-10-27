ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Norton, Raskin, Van Hollen and Cardin Urge National Park Service to Remove Name of Segregationist Newlands from Chevy Chase Circle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) wrote the Director of the National Park Service (NPS) requesting permanent removal of the name Francis Griffith Newlands in Chevy Chase Circle, a federal park located both in D.C. and Maryland. The lawmakers have introduced legislation in the House and Senate, respectively, to remove the name.
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Opens DPR Winter Program Offerings with Aquatics-Only Registration on Nov. 1

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. All other 2022 winter programs will be available Nov. 2. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the registration for its 2022 Winter Programs will begin on Tuesday, November 1 for aquatics programs and Wednesday, November 2 for all other programs. Registration opens on each day at 12 Noon.
washingtoninformer.com

McDuffie Raps Silverman Over Campaign-Finance Flap: ‘A Serious Issue’

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie has taken fellow Council member and election rival Elissa Silverman to task for her campaign’s tactics during this year’s primary season that ultimately resulted in disciplinary action. In August, independent candidate Karim Marshall filed a complaint with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance...
NBC Washington

Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building

A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
DCist

D.C. Revamps Vision Zero Effort

The D.C. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it is renewing its Vision Zero program with a reimagined plan for eliminating all traffic deaths in the city and a new website. The update includes information on the status of the plan since its initial implementation in 2015 and data on factors...
The Washington Informer

Revised Criminal Code Act Inches Closer to Approval

Sixteen years of planning and nearly 20 hours of council hearings culminated in The D.C. Council Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety’s approval of a bill that revamps D.C.’s […] The post Revised Criminal Code Act Inches Closer to Approval appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Hoya

DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8

The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
ggwash.org

The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building

Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
WUSA9

DC's National Arboretum is 'a hidden gem'

WASHINGTON — As leaves start to change colors, one place to take in the sight is the National Arboretum in Northeast, D.C. -- and in addition to the beauty, there are also environmental initiatives there. "We are a hidden gem," said Dr. Richard Olsen, Director of the United States...
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Sues Gig Delivery Company ‘Shipt’ for Stealing Workers’ Wages, Denying Employees Basic Rights Including Minimum Wage, Overtime, and Paid Sick Leave

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Lawsuit Seeks to Return Hard Earned Wages to DC Workers and Fight Alarming Increase of Worker Misclassification Fraud. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced a new lawsuit against Shipt, a gig company that offers shopping and delivery services, for denying full-time workers basic employment rights by deploying an increasingly prevalent misclassification scheme through which employers cheat employees out of hard-earned wages and benefits, deny safety protections, avoid legal obligations to pay into public programs, and shift routine business costs onto workers.
Shore News Network

46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
