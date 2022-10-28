MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need. The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO