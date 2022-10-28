Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
UPMATTERS
Toys for Tots collection campaign underway in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need. The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.
wnmufm.org
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
