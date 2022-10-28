ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
‘Pickled’ First Look: Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Stephen Colbert & More Get Their Game Face On (PHOTO)

This charity special is kind of a big dill. Pickled on CBS will see 16 celebrities, including Will Ferrell and Emma Watson, join forces for a tournament of pickleball — the fast-growing sport played with paddles on a small tennis court — to benefit Comic Relief US. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the star-studded key art below!
Natalie Imbruglia hails Olivia Rodrigo for being an amazing role model

Natalie Imbruglia says it makes her "happy" that young girls have people like Olivia Rodrigo to look up to. The 'Torn' hitmaker joined the 19-year-old pop sensation on stage for a duet of the former's 1997 hit in London in July, and she has hailed the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker for being a perfect role model.

