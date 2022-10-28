ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

Volunteer firefighters go above and beyond for Meridianville woman

By Deidra Brisco
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAN1o_0ipPIcPT00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Meridianville woman just got the surprise of a lifetime.

After helping her during an emergency call, the Moore’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department (MMVFD) returned to her house, not to save her again, but for a good deed.

Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof

“I was just overwhelmed,” said Ms. Judy, the 72-year-old saved by firefighters. “People just don’t usually do that.”

Ms. Judy has only lived in Meridianville for a week after moving from Birmingham. She was living around stacks of boxes when the fire department decided to help her unpack — they even gave her a heating pad.

“I had walked in, and she was clearly still in pain after being out of the hospital, so I actually ran home to get my heating pad for her,” said Ethaniel Fitzgerald, a firefighter with MMVFD. “The boxes were in really high places, her kitchen counters had three or four boxes stacked on top of them.”

House fire caused by space heater kills dog in Moores Mill area

Now, she says she has no idea how to thank them.

“I just don’t know how to thank them,” Ms. Judy continued. “You can’t thank somebody for being so selfless.”

Ms. Judy and the MMVFD plan to continue to stay friends. In fact, they’re spending Christmas together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Events across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WHNT News 19

Look Back At Past Halloweens

Happy Halloween to all you ghosts, goblins, and witches across the Tennessee Valley! Mother nature has no tricks planned but instead will treat up with mainly dry weather! In the past though, that hasn’t really been the case. Taking a look at the climatology for some locations across the Tennessee Valley we certainly have seen […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy