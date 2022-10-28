Two men wanted after marijuana delivery driver robbed
SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men suspected of robbing a marijuana delivery driver earlier this month in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.
The incident occurred on Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Appian Drive, San Diego County Crime Stoppers stated in a news release Thursday. One of the men, who was armed with a knife, threatened to use the weapon on the delivery driver, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash before both left the scene.
San Diego police and Crime Stoppers provided a description of the two attackers:
- Person #1: A Black male with light complexion in his early to mid-20s around 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue and white puffy jacket with a hood, dark pants, white sneakers and a backpack.
- Person #2 : A Hispanic or multi-racial male with light complexion in his mid-to-late-20s around 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy build, with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes and a backpack.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (619) 533-5723 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
