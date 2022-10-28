Read full article on original website
Related
TV tonight: Jimmy Akingbola on growing up in foster care and breaking Hollywood
The Bel-Air star reunites with his foster family and biological siblings. Plus, Bake Off tackles pastry and there is world-class sport. Here’s what to watch this evening
All the celebrities who have left Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover
Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many celebrities have made the decision to leave the social media platform. Last week, the Tesla founder showed up at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink as he closed in on his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the world’s richest person tweeted, along with a video of him in the lobby of the building.Soon after the news broke out, many celebrities revealed their plans to quit Twitter. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes, wrote.Grammy-winning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
Comments / 0