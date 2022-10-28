Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Natalie Imbruglia hails Olivia Rodrigo for being an amazing role model
Natalie Imbruglia says it makes her "happy" that young girls have people like Olivia Rodrigo to look up to. The 'Torn' hitmaker joined the 19-year-old pop sensation on stage for a duet of the former's 1997 hit in London in July, and she has hailed the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker for being a perfect role model.
Woman claims she was sent home for wearing ‘revealing’ outfit at work: ‘Sounds like jealousy’
A woman has claimed she was sent home from work by human resources because her office attire was too “revealing”. Now, the internet has defended the worker by claiming the HR worker was “jealous” of her outfit.Marie Dee, who goes by @notmariedee on TikTok, recently posted a video of the HR violation that allegedly led her to being sent home. In the TikTok video, which has more than 27m views, Marie is seen wearing a black, midi bodycon dress with short-sleeves.“Guys, it happened again. I’m getting sent home for my outfit,” the text overlay read. “This time the HR...
