Black Hills Pioneer

Leni Klum got career 'lift' thanks to famous parents

Leni Klum knows she "got a lift into" the modelling world because of her famous parents. The 18-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of singer Seal and his ex-wife Heidi Klum - is "so grateful" for the boost she got early in her career but insisted she wouldn't have continued to be successful in the fashion world if she hadn't put in the work too.
Black Hills Pioneer

Bono recalls writing a song for Frank Sinatra

Bono wrote a song for Frank Sinatra shortly before he passed away. The 62-year-old star - who is best known as the lead singer of U2 - has revealed that he wrote a song for the music icon, but "he passed away before he could record it".

