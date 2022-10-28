ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Washington Stuns in Purple Mini Dress Adorned With Feathers

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington was a vision earlier this week as she strutted the streets of New York City on her way to film for The View.

The 45-year-old actress dropped jaws in a royal purple mini dress that was entirely covered in feathers at the bottom. She accessorized the look with dangling pearl earrings and a pair of classic white heels.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Washington posed for photos outside of The View studios, where she appeared as a guest on the Oct. 26 episode.

While sitting down with hosts of the daytime show, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who also couldn't help but swoon over the actress' stunning attire for the event.

"I always try to clean up for you ladies. I try to bring my A-game for the view," Washington told the co-hosts, while Behar called the feathered dress a "tutu on steroids."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

During the conversation, Washington opened up about her experience being an active political voice in Hollywood, which Behar pointed out can be "tricky" at times, especially for an actress.

"I don't talk politics because I'm an actor; I talk about politics because I'm an American. I live here," the Scandal alum explained while receiving a roar of applause from the audience. "I care about the things that happen here, and so I never want to give up my right to be politically engaged because that's what a democracy is."

"Nobody should be abandoning their voice," she said, while also expressing the importance of everyone getting out and casting their votes in the upcoming midterm elections.

You can see everything Washington had to say during her appearance on The View here.

Parade

