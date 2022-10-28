Read full article on original website
KeepTheFaith
4d ago
Put that LOOSER BEHIND BARS. Too many spoiled little rich boys getting away with murder… literally.. are these people family members of the elite or something??? I hate seeing these smirked faces get a slap on the wrist and that’s it. That’s why they do it Bc they know they can get away with it! Sick world.
Click10.com
Search ongoing for driver who fatally struck woman in Miami street and then took off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami-Dade County. According to Miami police, a woman was struck by a car on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in the early morning hours on Sunday. The car then...
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week — but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday...
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
Suburban West Palm Beach crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver
WEST PALM BEACH — A 68-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the driver of the car she was riding in, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Maria Tolento was a passenger in a 2002 Ford...
Florida man accused of dragging dog behind pickup truck
A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog from behind his pickup truck.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
Florida commissioner and former beauty queen guilty of lying to see lover in detention facility
Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Woman Overdoses on Fentanyl with Son, 3, Sleeping Beside Her: Police
She was on the floor overdosing on Fentanyl while her 3-year-old son was asleep in the bed next to her and 10 months later, she’s facing charges, court records show. April Wilson, 35, was arrested Thursday for child neglect without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, she...
Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl
Police accused the mother of holding the victim by the jacket and hitting him several times.
Florida Firefighter Injured Saving Girlfriend's Life After Fiery Crash: 'He's a Real Hero'
Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend Su were heading to a cruise when they got caught in a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker that caught on fire A Florida firefighter took action to save his girlfriend's life after they were involved in a fiery highway crash. Bryan Aparicio, a firefighter with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, and his girlfriend Su were in an Uber on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon when a car veered into a fuel tanker's lane, according to ABC affiliate WPLG. The tanker...
Police standoff at Wilton Manors dental office ends, man in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody.
Loggers Run Boca Raton Homeowners Spar With Iguana Killer
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A battle over iguanas in Logger’s Run is fueling a debate over whether the iguanas are being killed humanely. Video published on Bocanewsnow.com shows a trapper killing an iguana as a small group of homeowners screams in protest, then verbally attacks the trapper.
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
WPBF News 25
3 students arrested after gun, ammunition found on campus at Treasure Coast High School
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three students were arrested after a school resource officer found a gun and ammunition at Treasure Coast High School Thursday. A teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, so they alerted law enforcement. The school resource officer worked with the administration to identify two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old who were arrested, according to police.
