El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021.
Arredondo is accused of:
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.
According to the statement of facts a mobile device associated with Arredondo was identified to be present at the U.S. Capitol January 6th. Additionally google was able to identify a phone number, account name, and email through GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
His court date is set for next Tuesday Nov. 1.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- What’s the ‘worst’ Halloween candy?
- UPDATE: Police respond to single vehicle crash on Transmountain early Saturday morning
- Couple recreates ‘Harry Potter’ alleyway in basement, does a wildly accurate job
- How much candy do Americans eat in a whole year?
- Can you afford to be a renter in these Texas cities? Here’s what a new report says
- Florida man accused of dragging dog behind pickup truck
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0