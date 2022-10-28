ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

By Brie Lockhart
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021.

Arredondo is accused of:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.

“One of the number one pieces of evidence that has been used to indict most of these people is the location of their phone.”

Todd Curry, UTEP Associate professor of political science

According to the statement of facts a mobile device associated with Arredondo was identified to be present at the U.S. Capitol January 6th. Additionally google was able to identify a phone number, account name, and email through GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

His court date is set for next Tuesday Nov. 1.

