Script TV brings Web 3.0 and blockchain to the TV and Film Industry
Script TV is a platform that empowers users with a fun experience and rewards content makers with more earnings and valuable data, whilst improving the ecosystem for millions of content owners through more distribution, faster payments and technology to connect with their audience. One of the most sought-after activities to...
Ukrainian Startup 3×4 Leading the Next Evolution of Philanthropy into the Web3 Space
The market and methods of philanthropy get an update with the help of Ukrainian startup 3×4. The company makes donations and fundraising more transparent using Web3 technology and the blockchain to verify all transactions. The founders of 3×4 work to gamify the process of fundraising with Web3 technology, engaging...
Blockchain Jewelry Shop ETH & Above Providing Businesses Security Against Theft
ETH & Above is a jewelry shop in the metaverse built on blockchain to minimize jewelry theft and help clients showcase their ownership anywhere. The world is progressing and evolving rapidly. The metaverse has become a source of income and a way to display prized possessions. ETH & Above launched a jewelry shop in the metaverse, which will enable people to stay safe on the blockchain. The aim is to minimize theft and ensure the identification of ownership.
Top 5 Best Crypto Portfolio Management Platforms
Facing a yield tracking issue? Are you unable to properly assess the value of your crypto portfolio? Still, using Excel to analyze asset movement over time? Hey, friends, don’t you think it’s time to stop wasting time? In today’s article, we have collected the best crypto portfolio management applications that have already been evaluated in the crypto world.
Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors, brings in Tesla employees to review code
Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter for less than a week and he’s already made several major changes to the company’s structure. Musk dissolved Twitter’s board of directors, BBC News reported. The board was dissolved on Thursday, but news of it came on Monday...
Introducing CRM Runner, the one-stop solution for field service and office management
There is an increasing demand for businesses to implement modern technologies and leverage better business processes. However, most companies find it hard to keep up with the needs of today’s evolving business world and adapt current technologies to their businesses and their operations. CRM Runner offers businesses the best technological solutions to help solve their challenges and improve productivity in a very dynamic business terrain.
Elitefox Showcases Live Trading System at IFX Expo Asia 2022, Providing Full Transparency for Associates
Statistics reveal consistent trading profitability & exemplary customer satisfaction. On 13 September 2022, iFX EXPO Asia 2022 was held in Bangkok for the first time ever. Held annually since 2012 in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, iFX EXPO Asia has been the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot for thought-provoking ideas in the forex industry.The 2+ days exhibition took place between 13 and 15 September in the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and had brought together thousands of top professionals including Technology and Services Providers, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments, Banks and Liquidity Providers, Affiliates and IBs, Digital Assets and Blockchain firms, and Regulation and Compliance authorities.
Global Collaborative Robot Market Analysis [2022-2029] | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities worth $10.5 Billion Forecast by 2027
The collaborative robot market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.4% from 2021 to 2027. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The collaborative robot market is driven by the high Return on Investment (ROI) derived...
Payment Gateway Market Report 2022, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027
“Payment Gateways Market Report 2022, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027”. The global payment gateway market size reached US$ 21.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group latest...
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd Unveils Variety of Fiber Optic Cable Machines Incorporated with the Advanced Technology To Meet Global Clients’ Demands
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd launches variety of fiber optic cable machines made with superior quality and designed to meet the demands of their clients. Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd has been manufacturing and selling high-quality optic fiber cable equipment over the internet since 1998. All optic fiber cable machines are carefully scrutinized before being placed for sale during their trial operations. These engineers have over 20 years of experience in the industry and they know how to cater to the needs of their clients. Clients can be assured of receiving top-quality machines, as they are made with the latest technology, which makes them very efficient and highly durable. They guarantee accuracy, functionality, and durability, which ensures a good long-term investment for their clients. Many clients have been very happy with these machines, which has made them a top choice when it comes to choosing optic fiber cable equipment they need for their industrial needs.
Is Mammon going to be the game-changing token for the upcoming bull run?
For an asset to truly shine in the financial markets, it must have more than simply buzz to back it up. Many crypto investors this year have had to learn this basic lesson the hard way. One more cryptocurrency has been added to the long list, and this one is already generating headlines. Mammon’s star has been steadily rising over the past few months. Can it really compete with already existing projects? Let’s have a look at a few of the characteristics that set this coin apart from others.
CapitalGainsReport: Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC: WHSI) Files 10K For FY 2022, Deleverages Financials, Starts Selling 4G Devices In Remote Personal Care Market Marketplace
WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams. Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.’s (OTC: WHSI) is already starting to sell its technology-advanced iHelp4GMAX™ PERS (Personal Emergency Remote Solutions) device with a strengthened balance sheet as shown in its new 10K filing. An exclusive interview with management Harrysen Mittler, Chairman; Peter Pizzino, President; and Vincent Miceli, CFO. WHSI documents its 10K deleveraging with sharply lower debt, strengthened buying power via a Reg. A filing and multiple revenue streams.
Why inequality is growing in the US and around the world
U.S. income inequality grew in 2021 for the first time in a decade, according to data the Census Bureau released in September 2022. That might sound surprising, since the most accurate measure of the poverty rate declined during the same time span. But for development experts like me, this apparent contradiction makes perfect sense. That’s because what’s been driving income inequality in the United States – and around the world for years – is that the very rich are getting even richer, rather than the poor getting poorer. In every major region of the world outside of Europe, extreme wealth is becoming...
InPreflight for InDesign Now Supports Adobe CC 2023, macOS Ventura
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.23, a compatibility update to company’s document collection and preflight solution for Adobe InDesign. InPreflight is an all-in-one tool to package multiple InDesign files for output and check them for errors, and ship to final destination. Rebuilt from the ground up, InPreflight 3 adds a long list of new features and improvements. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2023 and macOS Ventura.
FatBrain AI Could Be The Most Compelling Play In The Booming AI Services Sector…Here’s Why ($LZGI)
LZG International Inc.(OTCQB: LZGI), also known as FatBrain AI, is on the fast-track to becoming a major player in the booming Artificial Intelligence (AI) services sector. In fact, this thinly-traded OTCQB company is solidifying its presence in an AI services market expected to generate more than $309.6 billion for sector participants by 2026. But more than just a participant in a substantial market, the better news, especially from an LZGI investor’s perspective, is that LZGI is positioning itself ideally to capture a sizable share of that enormous market opportunity. Better yet, they may accomplish that goal sooner than later.
Consumer Consulting Group, LLC Launches Timeshare Exit Services
This company helps timeshare owners cancel their contracts as consumer demand for timeshare cancellation companies hit an all-time high due to the US economy dip. Consumer Consulting Group, a consumer defense and recovery firm, introduces its timeshare exit services to thousands of vacation property owners across the country. The company offers case review and enrollment, initial disputes and mediation, negotiations and settlements, as well as protection, resolutions, and recovery for today’s timeshare property owners.
Creative Biolabs Provides PROTAC Solutions to Expedite Novel Drug Research
With an advanced platform and excellent technicians, Creative Biolabs is willing to provide global clients with personalized and customized services according to their exclusive PROTAC research needs. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – Since the discovery of the housekeeping protein degradation system of the human body, Creative Biolabs...
The Delivery Man Opens Up To A Great Response On Amazon
The Delivery man is a recollection of the events that led Sebastien Taveau to become one of the top technology executives in Silicon Valley, along with the repeatable steps he took. The Delivery Man, a book by well-known tech executive Sebastien Taveau, has managed to open up to a great...
Development Status of Lithium Batteries in China
After decades of development and innovation, Chinese lithium battery industry has made great breakthroughs in both quantity and quality. In 2021, Chinese lithium battery output reach 229GW, and it will reach 610GW in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 25%.. Through market analysis in recent...
How Cultural Diversity Influence Compliance & Adherence in Health Care
The ABC of diversity and intercultural competence for health professionals. Nigerian German health and intercultural expert Chris Ifeanyi Ezeh has just released an excellent book for all health and allied social-services professionals. The author´s latest book, Intercultural Competence for Medical Professionals: Ultimate Diversity & Cultural Guide for Healthcare Professionals, highlights the most experienced health and intercultural issues by practitioners associated with migration, diversity and cultural competence.
