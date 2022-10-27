Read full article on original website
Blockchains interconnector that brings together all of the blockchains in one place, in any place
Today there are less and less people who haven’t heard of Bitcoin, Blockchain or even NFT. Moreover, we are on the threshold of a new remarkable event – Blockchain 3.0. Blockchain itself is creating a trusted, unfilterable, uncensorable repository of data that is easily accessible worldwide. Each process within a blockchain is transparent, independently verifiable, and auditable in real-time by each participant. These are the characteristics that will drive the third generation of the Internet: WEB3.0.
Script TV brings Web 3.0 and blockchain to the TV and Film Industry
Script TV is a platform that empowers users with a fun experience and rewards content makers with more earnings and valuable data, whilst improving the ecosystem for millions of content owners through more distribution, faster payments and technology to connect with their audience. One of the most sought-after activities to...
Elitefox Showcases Live Trading System at IFX Expo Asia 2022, Providing Full Transparency for Associates
Statistics reveal consistent trading profitability & exemplary customer satisfaction. On 13 September 2022, iFX EXPO Asia 2022 was held in Bangkok for the first time ever. Held annually since 2012 in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, iFX EXPO Asia has been the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot for thought-provoking ideas in the forex industry.The 2+ days exhibition took place between 13 and 15 September in the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and had brought together thousands of top professionals including Technology and Services Providers, Retail and Institutional Brokers, Payments, Banks and Liquidity Providers, Affiliates and IBs, Digital Assets and Blockchain firms, and Regulation and Compliance authorities.
BrazilianTummyTuck.com Updates its List of Highly Rated BTT Surgeons
Patient Resource site for plastic surgery, BrazilianTummyTuck.com, announces an update to its profiles and digital library to meet help connect patients with surgeons. It has become increasingly popular for people, especially women, to search for a surgeon who can remove excess fat deposits in different parts of the body, particularly the stomach and waist regions. However, locating a reliable Brazilian Tummy Tuck surgeon can sometimes be a daunting task. Consequently, the team at BrazilianTummyTuck.com is making it a lot easier to harness the solutions of local qualified surgeons without spending long hours searching on the internet.
EverEscrow Announces Plans To Launch its Web Application
Innovative crypto escrow payment platform, EverEscrow, announces plans to launch a user-friendly web application as part of the all-inclusive new ecosystem of utilities. Crypto enthusiasts in different parts of the world are up for exciting times as EverEscrow plans for its web application. EverEscrow is designed as a decentralised crypto escrow payment platform that is built on the Binance Smart Chain, acting as the intermediary of escrow services for crypto business transactions. The decision to launch a web application and subsequently develop a mobile app in Q1 2023 will enable more individuals and businesses to leverage the features and functionalities of EverEscrow.
Top 5 Best Crypto Portfolio Management Platforms
Facing a yield tracking issue? Are you unable to properly assess the value of your crypto portfolio? Still, using Excel to analyze asset movement over time? Hey, friends, don’t you think it’s time to stop wasting time? In today’s article, we have collected the best crypto portfolio management applications that have already been evaluated in the crypto world.
Why inequality is growing in the US and around the world
U.S. income inequality grew in 2021 for the first time in a decade, according to data the Census Bureau released in September 2022. That might sound surprising, since the most accurate measure of the poverty rate declined during the same time span. But for development experts like me, this apparent contradiction makes perfect sense. That’s because what’s been driving income inequality in the United States – and around the world for years – is that the very rich are getting even richer, rather than the poor getting poorer. In every major region of the world outside of Europe, extreme wealth is becoming...
LeadClicker is still locating those elusive, exclusive, off-market, qualified seller and buyer leads, despite current “soft” market conditions
Realtors, brokers, and investors always want to buy seller leads (and purchase buyer leads these days as well!) but it’s getting harder and harder to find high-quality leads in this real estate market. With a team of diverse experts, LeadClicker is a powerful lead generation company that’s currently focused...
How Indians Can Apply For Japanese Visas Online Today
Starting today, Japanese citizens can apply for an Indian visa online, through a new e-Visa scheme.The scheme, which is being introduced by the Indian government, makes it easier and faster for Japanese citizens to apply for an Indian visa online. It is hoped that it will boost tourism between the two countries.Japanese citizens who want to apply for an Indian visa will now be able to do so through the new e-Visa scheme. The process is simple and convenient, and will take less time than the traditional visa application process.We encourage all Japanese citizens who are planning to travel to India to take advantage of this new e-Visa scheme. For more information, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of Tourism.
[BWB 2022] Jae-Sung Park, Chairman of Idelotainment “The P2E game market is changing globally.”
“We have to change our thinking. The P2E game market is changing all over the world.”. Jaesung Park, chairman of Idelcotainment, which develops and services the P2E platform CryptoARC, said this at the Blockchain Week in Busan 2022 conference held in Busan on the 29th. In a presentation under the...
All-In-One Sales Pipeline Management & Marketing Automation Platform Gives Business Owners A Huge Edge
The PipelinePRO software provides the most complete sales and marketing system for easier sales tracking, business monitoring and management. Identifying when a business is striving and scaling is one of the most important know-how of a business owner. Business people need to get a strong grip on what’s happening with their companies to grow further. PipelinePRO is the much-needed differentiator that can provide business owners visibility and a competitive edge for turning leads into prospects and prospects into customers.
New Zealanders Can Now Apply For Canadian Visas Online
New Zealand citizens can now apply for a Canadian visa online, through the new Canada Visa Online portal.The process is simple and straightforward, and applicants can expect to receive their visas within a few days.This new service is available to all New Zealand passport holders, and makes applying for a Canadian visa easier than ever before.For more information, please visit the Canada Visa Online website.
Bridge Medical Group Purchasing Organization Provides Quality Medical Items and Equipment in Dubai
Bridge Medical Group Purchasing Organization, a trusted health-focused organization, provides standard medical items and products in Dubai. Access to quality and standard healthcare services is what most families and individuals are often on the lookout for, however, at very affordable rates. Bridge Medical Group Purchasing Organization is a health-focused platform committed to providing healthcare professionals and hospitals with access to resources that help them provide their patients with best price and quality healthcare products and services. The health-focused Group purchase organization offers cost-effective products, services, and solutions to its members. They are a group purchasing organization providing members with the opportunity to Group purchase organization medical products and services of superior quality. Their procedures and solutions help hospitals with providing their patients with the quality services that they deserve. Healthcare purchase businesses that are part of their community are given access to highly competitive market pricing, supply chain optimization, world-leading procurement platforms, and many other special benefits.
Introducing CRM Runner, the one-stop solution for field service and office management
There is an increasing demand for businesses to implement modern technologies and leverage better business processes. However, most companies find it hard to keep up with the needs of today’s evolving business world and adapt current technologies to their businesses and their operations. CRM Runner offers businesses the best technological solutions to help solve their challenges and improve productivity in a very dynamic business terrain.
Norwegian Citizens Can Apply For Indian Visas Online
The process of applying for an Indian visa just got a lot simpler for Norwegian citizens. All they need to do is fill out an online form and submit it, after which they will receive their visa in their inbox within four days. This makes it easy and convenient for applicants, who can now avoid the hassle of going through a traditional offline application process.
Creative Biolabs’ Virus Antibody Products Advance Virology Studies Worldwide
Having been immersed in virology and the study of antibodies for decades, Creative Biolabs is dedicated to providing virus antibody services and products to advance clients’ virology studies and strives to lead the competition for virus antibody discovery and development. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – In...
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd Unveils Variety of Fiber Optic Cable Machines Incorporated with the Advanced Technology To Meet Global Clients’ Demands
Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd launches variety of fiber optic cable machines made with superior quality and designed to meet the demands of their clients. Shanghai Weiye OFC Equipment Co., Ltd has been manufacturing and selling high-quality optic fiber cable equipment over the internet since 1998. All optic fiber cable machines are carefully scrutinized before being placed for sale during their trial operations. These engineers have over 20 years of experience in the industry and they know how to cater to the needs of their clients. Clients can be assured of receiving top-quality machines, as they are made with the latest technology, which makes them very efficient and highly durable. They guarantee accuracy, functionality, and durability, which ensures a good long-term investment for their clients. Many clients have been very happy with these machines, which has made them a top choice when it comes to choosing optic fiber cable equipment they need for their industrial needs.
Is Mammon going to be the game-changing token for the upcoming bull run?
For an asset to truly shine in the financial markets, it must have more than simply buzz to back it up. Many crypto investors this year have had to learn this basic lesson the hard way. One more cryptocurrency has been added to the long list, and this one is already generating headlines. Mammon’s star has been steadily rising over the past few months. Can it really compete with already existing projects? Let’s have a look at a few of the characteristics that set this coin apart from others.
Database Security Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
“Oracle (US), IBM (US), Trustwave (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IRI (US), Micro Focus (US), Imperva (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Huawei (China), Mak Logic (US), Thales Group (France), Tencent (China), Protegrity (US), Trend Micro (UK), Hashicorp (US), Datasparc (US), Scalegrid (US), Optiv Security (US), Zimcom (US), OneNeck (US), Netwrix (US).”
The Delivery Man Opens Up To A Great Response On Amazon
The Delivery man is a recollection of the events that led Sebastien Taveau to become one of the top technology executives in Silicon Valley, along with the repeatable steps he took. The Delivery Man, a book by well-known tech executive Sebastien Taveau, has managed to open up to a great...
