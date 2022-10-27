Read full article on original website
Female R&B singer, songwriter, and performer, Gray-Lou sets to release new hit single on major streaming platforms
Gray-Lou, the “full-moon” R&B hit crooner, releases new sensational music and latest single- Never Knew. The South-Carolina-based R&B songwriter, artiste, and performer, Gray-Lou, is set to release a new single, Never Knew, on all major streaming platforms. Gray-Lou is a talented artist and songwriter whose unique music incorporates...
Avni Saxena’s New Children’s Book – “Inside the Pencil Box” – Makes #1 Amazon New Releases in Children’s Chapter Books
A Colorful Children’s Book About the Powers of Teamwork & Friendship as a Story for Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, Elementary Kids Ages 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Fremont, California – October 31, 2022 – Out of the thousands of Children’s Books published each...
VXFASHION; One of the Biggest Fashion Industry Influencers in the World with Over 2.3 million Followers on social media
Building social media to help promote your business. Is the key to your Success, especially when you have piles of customers online. Then you need a good media influencer to make that happen. At VXFASHION you can get the greatest opportunity to build the social media of your dream. “As...
MUDIX 2022 Mini Projector Is the Right One to Choose to Build Home Theater
With the development of the times, life has also become more diversified. In recent years, under the “housing” economy, good things at home have become the focus of public attention. Video projectors are probably one the most important accessories available. They are good things to enhance the happiness of life.
Professional Reviewers on East-West Sword & Word by Anwar A. Abdullah
East-West Sword and Word penned by Author Anwar A. Abdullah is a book of awakening filled with poignant insights , his mini wisdom lessons show the value of appreciating every precious detail of life. The book covers very well the plethora of approaches to morality that humanity has devised over centuries. In his book, he writes, how the heart of humanity is being ripped apart by the rising complexion of Modernism.
The Greatest Movie of All Time: Ethan Putterman on Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria
What is the greatest movie in history? Taxi Driver? Star Wars? The Godfather? The Searchers? The question begs a sparkling list of Oscar winners that film reviewers on sites such as Rotten Tomatoes rank among the very best. Of little dispute, you will find Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Martin...
Now on Kickstarter, Road to Recovery, A New Collection of Artwork and Essays on the Experiences of Veterans
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new collection of original artwork and accompanying essays by artist James Agesen!. James Agesen, a London O4ntario Canadian artist, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of his first art book, Road to Recovery. The highly anticipated art book is expected to feature 100-150 pages of watercolor art, each with an accompanying short essay.
The Delivery Man Opens Up To A Great Response On Amazon
The Delivery man is a recollection of the events that led Sebastien Taveau to become one of the top technology executives in Silicon Valley, along with the repeatable steps he took. The Delivery Man, a book by well-known tech executive Sebastien Taveau, has managed to open up to a great...
Roberto Jimenez’s “My Life In Colors: Embracing The Rainbow” released
My Life In Colors: Embracing The Rainbow is a book by Roberto Jimenez to develop a belief in people to trust themselves, and with dedication and hard work, they can achieve anything in their life. Books are traditional ways for people to be exposed to the writer’s thoughts and ideals,...
Zina Wilde Set Sights on More Projects in the Film Industry
Talented actor, writer, and producer Zina Wilde announce plans to take on more work in the movie industry following the successes of Billions. Zina Wilde is a multifaceted and talented creative who has shown her prowess across roles in the world of motion pictures, with her works attracting millions of film enthusiasts and other stakeholders in the industry. In a related development, Zina has expressed her readiness to take on more roles as an actor as she looks to follow up with the feat achieved on the show BILLIONS on SHOWTIME, which she has been working on with the likes of Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti for five seasons.
Singer And Artist Ali Ghelich Shares Insights from his life
Ali Ghelich is an Iranian international artist, singer, music producer, lyricist and composer. He was born on 11th October 1993, (Iranian date: 19/07/1372). Raised in Tehran, Iran, he studied Mechanical Engineering at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, as well as Bachelor modules in Political Science. Early Life.
Master The Essentials of Sales with International Best Selling Author Ruth Farrington
Ruth Farrington is a renowned sales professional in the USA. She has personally generated 5 billion dollars in sales revenue over her 48-year career. Ruth shares her hard-earned sales expertise to help veterans and newcomers take their skills and income to the next level. United States – Ruth Farrington is...
New Poetic Initiative by Alex Wilkinson is Geared Towards Inspiring People by Connecting Them with Creativity Whilst Supporting Grassroot Artists
Alex Wilkinson’s Poems by Post is on a mission to support grassroots poets and artists worldwide whilst inspiring people to explore their own creativity. Connecting with creative works and being creative have been proven to have similar effects, helping people to see the big picture, build confidence, ease tension, achieve relaxation, and clear their minds. People want to read books, visit art galleries, attend concerts just to see some creativity on display. Alex Wilkinson has provided a platform where people can connect with poetic and artistic creativity. Through the Poems by Post initiative, Alex is looking to inspire everyone to connect with creativity whilst supporting grassroots artists.
15 Parents Whose Days Went So Hysterically Wrong They Found Themselves Begging For A Redo
These parents will take your bad day and raise you a worse one.
Free Cowboy Way Channel Joins FreeCast
Another quality channel featuring INSP’s original content joins hundreds available on FreeCast. FreeCast has reached an agreement to bring the Cowboy Way Channel to the aggregated streaming platform. The free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is the latest of hundreds available on FreeCast, the service formerly known as SelectTV, which has recently relaunched without a subscription paywall. Now freely accessible, the service continues to add content, with new streaming channels joining the lineup every month, and a growing selection of on-demand TV shows and movies.
BAYC fan art in Vision Metaverse Month, Vision’s significant step to Ape Universe.
Bored Ape Yacht Club is undoubtedly the brightest new star in the crypto world right now. The reason why it can be the most popular NFT is that it gives the full commercial use rights of the purchased NFT (most projects do not), buyers not only own a virtual asset, but can also create and commercialize it, which gradually makes BAYC a trendy brand.
Scott Muni’s “Ticket to Ride” Returns to the Air On NEWHD-NY/LA and VNUE Radio
Legendary Announcer Scott Muni’s “Ticket to Ride” will be heard every Friday at 6pm on these special stations that supports people with autism and special needs!. New York – NEWHD Media, focused on the development of streaming radio stations that support people with Autism and special needs, has announced that the award-winning Beatles radio show, Ticket to Ride will begin airing on NEWHD stations. The program, hosted by legendary New York radio personality Scott Muni, debuted in 1984 on over 300 radio stations across the country. It was the first weekly radio program dedicated entirely to the music of the Beatles. One of the most successful syndicated radio shows in the rock era that ran for over ten years and was constantly the top-rated show New York’s WNEW-FM.
