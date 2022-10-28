Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday.

Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in Fowler.

“We clicked instantly. We just met, she was the smartest girl in math class,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez is one of many who agonized over the search for Jolissa after she disappeared in August.

On October 11, authorities confirmed they found her car and her body in a rural area of Fresno County, north of Pine Flat Lake. Officials believe her car went off a cliff near Trimmer Springs.

“It kind of gives us closure to know that no one was hurting her. It was an accident, things happen,” Sanchez said.

The search for Jolissa touched the hearts of people who never met her, but were praying for her family’s closure.

“It was scary because I have kids who are of similar age. I was just worried, all I could do was pray for her family. I’m glad that she’s found and finally gets to rest and be with the lord,” said attendee Sandra Plata.

The ones who did know her say her memory will never die.

“You got different friends in life, and she was one of a kind. It’s hard, I know I’m not going to find another friend like her,” Sanchez said.

