ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno taxpayers won’t pay for Measure C ‘voter education’ after all. Why the change of heart?

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AQTg_0ipPE8dY00

Fresno City Manager Georgeanne White canceled two controversial contracts for voter education materials on two ballot measures after the Fresno City Council approved them.

The contracts , totaling $600,000, were with local consulting firms to create educational materials on Measure C, a countywide transportation tax, and Measure M, a veterans district tax for the city of Fresno. Both measures are on the November ballot.

“With many pressing city issues, we decided to go in a different direction,” White said in a statement to The Bee.

The city manager used her authority to cancel the contracts with seven days’ notice.

Before the council approved the contracts, a coalition of community groups voiced strong opposition , particularly for the contract for Measure C. Opponents argued it was unlikely the education materials would be impartial and ultimately amount to using taxpayer money for campaign materials, which is illegal.

The contract for Measure M voter education materials received unanimous support from the Fresno City Council. The contract for the Measure C informational materials sparked a long debate and eventually won approval, with Councilmember Miguel Arias casting the lone “no” vote.

After the vote, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association notified White that the organization would carefully monitor the materials. The letter pointed out that Los Angeles County paid $1.3 million after the organization sued over illegal use of public funds advocating the passage of its own tax measure.

“Why did the city change its mind? Because discretion is the better part of valor,” Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said after the contracts were canceled.

Measure C is a countywide proposed $7 billion, 30-year transportation spending plan renewal on the ballot.

The Measure C contract drew more criticism because Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer played a big role in crafting the ballot measure and is a major proponent. The No on C Committee argues that the plan does not do enough to build new sidewalks, improve public transit or fight climate change.

Measure M is a Fresno city proposed sales tax that would raise money for veterans facilities and services. Measure M is proposed as a 0.125% sales tax, or one-eighth of a percent, on sales of taxable goods and services in the city.

Councilmember Luis Chavez, who led the charge to put Measure M for a veterans district on the ballot, said he was disappointed the city won’t engage community members to educate them on the ballot measure.

“The goal was, is and will continue to be to ask the residents of Fresno to support our local veterans when it comes to mental health, substance abuse, emergency housing and PTSD support services,” Chavez said. “With the Veterans Day parade coming up, I’m sure we will honor, respect and dignify our veterans’ sacrifice overseas by supporting them here at home. They deserve nothing less.

“I’m confident that our community will support veterans in our city and support Measure M,” he said.

Fresno County ballots were sent out via the U.S. Postal Service earlier this month. Voters can return them in the mail until Nov. 8. In-person voting begins Saturday. For more information, visit the Fresno County Registrar of Voters website .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Council Quietly Cancels $600K in Contracts to Educate Voters

The city of Fresno quietly canceled contracts to educate the public on two upcoming ballot measures. At its Sept. 29 meeting, the Fresno City Council approved $600,000 to provide public information about Measure C, the countywide transportation tax renewal, and Measure M, a new sales tax addition to benefit city veterans programs and facilities.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
272
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy