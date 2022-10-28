Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch
The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
Houston Chronicle
Justin Turner wins MLB's Clemente Award for philanthropy
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy on Monday. Turner was presented the award at the World Series shortly before Game 3 was rained out, two years after he was criticized by...
Houston Chronicle
World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and...
Houston Chronicle
A Cuban slugger's family is making up for lost time
HOUSTON — A half-hour before Game 2 of the World Series began Saturday night, Yordan Alvarez’s special guests weaved through the crowded concourse at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez, a designated hitter and outfielder for the Houston Astros, was in the clubhouse getting ready to play while his parents and younger brother settled into their usual seats in Section 122.
Howard Terminal Headlines Preach Doom for Oakland A's
Headlines don't mean that the A's are doomed in Oakland, however.
Houston Chronicle
Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
Houston Chronicle
Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr...
Knights visit Capitals in rematch of 2018 Stanley Cup Finals
The Vegas Golden Knights take a four-game winning streak into the opener of a five-game road trip on Tuesday night
Outlaws, Spitfire pull off Overwatch League playoff upsets
Two of the Overwatch League’s top four regular-season teams dropped their playoff openers on Monday, falling into the lower bracket
Houston Chronicle
Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Houston Chronicle
Behind the scenes of Terry McLaurin's storybook trip home
INDIANAPOLIS - Behind a metal fence in the underbelly of Lucas Oil Stadium, Terry McLaurin embraced his family and pulled a group of friends into a huddle. They had known one another for years, some since elementary school at Fishback Creek, and even though they had spread out across the country, they reunited to share this moment as a long-ago dream became reality.
Houston Chronicle
Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White...
