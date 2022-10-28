ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Himchan” Center in Sharjah University Hospital performs the latest techniques for shoulder joint replacement surgery

By admin
getnews.info
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
KRQE News 13

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
WNDU

Medical Moment: More precise total knee replacements

(WNDU) - Each year, more than 800,000 people undergo knee replacement surgery in the U.S. 90 percent of all knee replacements last 10 years, and 80 percent last 20 years. Robotic surgery has become standard procedure. Now, a new technique is giving surgeons a way to be even more precise,...
Health Digest

Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?

We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
Medical News Today

What can cause pain in the hip joint?

Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
getnews.info

Dental & Roots Introduces Invisible Braces with New Technology in Delhi

“Crown and Roots dental clinic provide all kind of treatment services including Single Visit RCT, Dental Implant, Cosmetic Dentistry and Braces treatment at very affordable prices”. Dr. Kartik Datta is the best dentist for Invisible Brace Treatment. He is an experienced and well-qualified dentist who can treat any dental problem....
getnews.info

Plastic Surgery Today – A Complex Cosmetic Procedure

When you think of plastic surgery, what comes to mind? More often than not, it’s images of celebrities getting “fixed up”. But the reality is that plastic surgery is more than just cosmetic procedures. In fact, it can help you look and feel your best. In this...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy