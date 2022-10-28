“Himchan” Center in Sharjah University Hospital performs the latest techniques for shoulder joint replacement surgery

Read full article on original website
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Fatal fungi: World Health Organization releases first ever list of fungal pathogens that are 'becoming a threat to humanity'
A list of more than a dozen fungi that pose a threat to public health was published today by the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency has named 19 'priority pathogens' that are growing and becoming resistant to treatments, including yeasts and molds. Fungal infections are responsible for...
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
News-Medical.net
Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus
Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
CNBC
New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find
Scientists at Columbia and Harvard, in two independent studies, found that the new Covid boosters don't trigger a better response against omicron BA.5 than the old shots. The studies are small and preliminary, but they suggest boosters might not be much better at preventing infection and mild illness. But the...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Wake up call for retirees: Average person naps more and moves less after giving up work... raising risk of host of health problems, study warns
People sleep more and move less after giving up work, a study has found — raising the risk of a whole host of health problems. Finish researchers tracked 515 people for a week before and after they retired to check how their habits changed. It revealed retirees slept for...
WNDU
Medical Moment: More precise total knee replacements
(WNDU) - Each year, more than 800,000 people undergo knee replacement surgery in the U.S. 90 percent of all knee replacements last 10 years, and 80 percent last 20 years. Robotic surgery has become standard procedure. Now, a new technique is giving surgeons a way to be even more precise,...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
Irish woman dies after 'suffering allergic reaction to soya-based coffee' during holiday to Japan
An Irish woman has died after she was taken seriously ill in Japan following a serious allergic reaction to a coffee. Aika Doheny, of Kilkenny in southeast Ireland, passed away in St. James hospital in Dublin on October 20. The daughter of an Irish father and Japanese mother was in...
4 medical causes of hand cramps, from dehydration to focal hand dystonia, and tips to get relief
You might get hand cramps after writing, typing, or holding your phone for long periods of time. Dehydration, diabetes, carpal tunnel syndrome, and focal dystonia can also cause hand cramps. If you often get cramps, even after resting your hands, it's best to connect with your doctor. Hand cramps usually...
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye.
getnews.info
Dental & Roots Introduces Invisible Braces with New Technology in Delhi
“Crown and Roots dental clinic provide all kind of treatment services including Single Visit RCT, Dental Implant, Cosmetic Dentistry and Braces treatment at very affordable prices”. Dr. Kartik Datta is the best dentist for Invisible Brace Treatment. He is an experienced and well-qualified dentist who can treat any dental problem....
getnews.info
Plastic Surgery Today – A Complex Cosmetic Procedure
When you think of plastic surgery, what comes to mind? More often than not, it’s images of celebrities getting “fixed up”. But the reality is that plastic surgery is more than just cosmetic procedures. In fact, it can help you look and feel your best. In this...
