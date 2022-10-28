Read full article on original website
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Boy, 15, in custody for allegedly stabbing two teenagers at house party
A 15-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Fire Department Paramedic Back at Work After Being Attacked on the Job
A Chula Vista Fire Department paramedic is already back to work after he was attacked by a detained suspect in an ambulance early Wednesday. The suspect was chased down by a K9 after officers saw him leaving a home on Hilltop Drive that he burglarized shortly after midnight on Oct. 26, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He was being treated for dog bites in an ambulance when he broke out of his restraints and attacked the paramedic.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
NBC San Diego
Data Shows Racial Disparities in San Diego Sheriff's Department Traffic Stops
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is more likely to pull over a Black driver than a white one, according to analysis of traffic stop data by the ACLU of Southern California and Catalyst California, a racial justice advocacy group. The groups analyzed 2019 data from four Southern California...
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
countynewscenter.com
Violence Survivor Finds Hope and Support at One Safe Place
Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
DUI collision leaves a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
San Diego police are investigating a collision that left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
Woman Shot While Sitting in Car in Barrio Logan; Police Search for Female Suspect
A 26-year-old woman was grazed on her forehead by a bullet while she was sitting in a vehicle in a Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said Sunday. The shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Thor Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole
A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
At Least 22 Indicted in Drug Ring, EBT Fraud Scheme at Market in Mountain View
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store that officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 5 Hospitalized in Mission Beach Head-On Car Crash
Two people died and five others were hospitalized after two cars crashed head-on around 3:15 p.m. in Mission Beach Saturday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Battalion Chief Johnny Flores. San Diego Police and SDFD responded to the incident at the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard near San Fernando Place.
