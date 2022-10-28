Read full article on original website
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Augusta Free Press
Fredericksburg man gets 18 years for pushing eight pounds of crystal meth
A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine. According to court documents, between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Briceton Grant, 36, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute approximately eight pounds—nearly four kilograms—of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90 percent.
staffordsheriff.com
Revoked Driver Arrested
A revoked driver was arrested last night after a brief pursuit in North Stafford. On October 30th at 11:12 P.M. Deputy J.D. Hurt and Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. noticed a red Hyundai Elantra on Eustace Road with registration that expired two years ago. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Dorothy Lane, but the vehicle accelerated down Dorothy Lane at a high rate of speed.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
NBC12
Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash
KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old Richmond woman and a juvenile died Saturday night in a crash in King William County. Virginia State Police say Brittany Lee Wiles ran off Nelson’s Bridge Road around 7:15 p.m., overcorrected and re-entered the road, striking another vehicle in a t-bone style crash.
Woman killed on I-95 was a designated driver who 'loved life'
Claire Elizabeth Wenzel, 26, of Montpelier was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC Washington
2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School
Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
Richmond County man killed in ATV crash in Northumberland
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Northumberland County that occurred Tuesday morning.
Augusta Free Press
King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road
A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.
Senior Alert: Missing Ashland woman found safe
Troopers said Joyce Ann Ellerbe was last seen at 2 a.m. on foot at the Omni Park Place Senior Apartments.
Richmond police officer of five years arrested, charged with rape
A Richmond police officer has been arrested and charged with two felonies, including rape, according to the Richmond Police Department. He is being held without bond.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
fox5dc.com
31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
WUSA
Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic.
Video captures triple shooting at Richmond store; clerk heard 20 shots
Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Augusta Free Press
Northumberland County: One dead in high-speed ATV crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV in Northumberland County on Tuesday. The ATV was traveling eastbound on Folly Road at 11:07 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it struck a pothole in the roadway and lost control causing it to run off the road to the left, hit an embankment, and a tree.
