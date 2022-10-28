ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
Augusta Free Press

Fredericksburg man gets 18 years for pushing eight pounds of crystal meth

A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine. According to court documents, between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Briceton Grant, 36, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute approximately eight pounds—nearly four kilograms—of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90 percent.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Revoked Driver Arrested

A revoked driver was arrested last night after a brief pursuit in North Stafford. On October 30th at 11:12 P.M. Deputy J.D. Hurt and Deputy D.L. Brookman, Jr. noticed a red Hyundai Elantra on Eustace Road with registration that expired two years ago. They attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Dorothy Lane, but the vehicle accelerated down Dorothy Lane at a high rate of speed.
STAFFORD, VA
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC12

Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old Richmond woman and a juvenile died Saturday night in a crash in King William County. Virginia State Police say Brittany Lee Wiles ran off Nelson’s Bridge Road around 7:15 p.m., overcorrected and re-entered the road, striking another vehicle in a t-bone style crash.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Washington

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
MANASSAS, VA
Augusta Free Press

King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road

A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA

Police arrest teens for armed carjacking in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video published on October 28, 2022 details three armed carjackings that happened in the District Thursday and Friday morning. They are not connected to this case. Detectives have arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in Northeast, D.C on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Northumberland County: One dead in high-speed ATV crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV in Northumberland County on Tuesday. The ATV was traveling eastbound on Folly Road at 11:07 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it struck a pothole in the roadway and lost control causing it to run off the road to the left, hit an embankment, and a tree.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy