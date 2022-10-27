Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
Football: Long Beach Poly Draws Los Al In Division 1 CIF-SS Playoffs
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
toddrickallen.com
The Kebab Shop Landing In El Segundo
The Kebab Shop is taking over the one of the spaces at 460 N PCH in El Segundo. Expect the fast/casual Mediterranean eatery to offer a menu of “seasoned kebabs hand-carved from a vertical rotisserie or grilled over an open flame”, falafel, salads, and sides. The rapidly expanding chain has locations across California, Texas, and Florida, and is also opening new local restaurants in Atwater Village, Northridge, and Seal Beach.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
coastreportonline.com
REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops
Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LIVE UPDATES: CIF Football Brackets Release
We’ll have the release of the CIF-SS football brackets live at 10 a.m. as soon as they’re posted, including at-larges. Reply on Twitter 1586876800604381184 Retweet on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Like on Twitter 1586876800604381184 0 Twitter 1586876800604381184. STORY: Long Beach Poly draws Los Alamitos for the Division 1 quarterfinals...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
elpaisanoonline.com
El Monte Police Chief and Rio Hondo College Aulmnus Passes Away
Rio Hondo College alumnus and El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. According to the description of the Chief Ben Lowry Memorial Fund on porac.org, Lowry passed away from cancer. The fundraiser–with a goal of $50,000–was created to help his family and assist with funeral costs.
Mountain lion captured in Brentwood after hours long chase
A mountain lion that eluded authorities for hours in Brentwood was finally captured in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers responded to Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. when the big cat was first spotted. Nearby Brentwood Science Magnet was placed on lockdown and police cordoned […]
signalscv.com
Placerita Junior High School puts on a fright to see
One wouldn’t normally consider screams as a motivator, but that is the biggest motivator for the Placerita Junior High School ASB students. On Friday, Placerita Junior High is scheduled host its second annual student-led haunted house for family and friends. “How do you impress teenagers?” said ASB Director Laura...
signalscv.com
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
easyreadernews.com
Around & About – Happenings around the Peninsula November 2022
Pavilions Supermarket in Rolling Hills Estates has a free wine club and complimentary, in-store tastings of not only wines like Grgich Hills, Frank Family and Daou, but also a well curated selection of French and Italian wines. Many are stored in a large, temperature controlled wine cellar? They also have a bar directly adjacent to the cellar. Customers do not need to be a wine club member to participate in the tastings.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
