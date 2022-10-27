Steffen P. Russak releases a new book: ‘Around the World in 12 Years and 12 Square Meters: Memories and Insights’, marketed by Author’s Tranquility Press.

Read full article on original website
Female R&B singer, songwriter, and performer, Gray-Lou sets to release new hit single on major streaming platforms
Gray-Lou, the “full-moon” R&B hit crooner, releases new sensational music and latest single- Never Knew. The South-Carolina-based R&B songwriter, artiste, and performer, Gray-Lou, is set to release a new single, Never Knew, on all major streaming platforms. Gray-Lou is a talented artist and songwriter whose unique music incorporates...
Now on Kickstarter, Road to Recovery, A New Collection of Artwork and Essays on the Experiences of Veterans
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new collection of original artwork and accompanying essays by artist James Agesen!. James Agesen, a London O4ntario Canadian artist, has announced an exciting crowdfunding campaign to support the launch of his first art book, Road to Recovery. The highly anticipated art book is expected to feature 100-150 pages of watercolor art, each with an accompanying short essay.
My Neighbour Adolf review – chess-bonding tale wonders if Hitler has moved in next door
More Information of Hot selling stamp foam from Sino
DIY Scrapbooking Reusable Moldable Foam Blocks Stamping Foams. 【PREMIUM MATERIAL】: Made of high quality soft rubber. Size: 12″ x 8″ x 0.31″. They can be used with their favorite inks and mediums,simple to clean and completely reusable. 【GOOD WORKMANSHIP】: Pick up textured impressions/patterns from anywhere including...
Master The Essentials of Sales with International Best Selling Author Ruth Farrington
Ruth Farrington is a renowned sales professional in the USA. She has personally generated 5 billion dollars in sales revenue over her 48-year career. Ruth shares her hard-earned sales expertise to help veterans and newcomers take their skills and income to the next level. United States – Ruth Farrington is...
Introducing Stefan & Sons, a premier family-owned importer and exporter of the finest olive oils
Stefan & Sons is a family-owned business proficient in the importation and exportation of olive oils and other food products of the highest quality from different parts of the world. The olive oil market is a flourishing sector. The market is experiencing robust growth primarily due to increasing demand for...
The Delivery Man Opens Up To A Great Response On Amazon
The Delivery man is a recollection of the events that led Sebastien Taveau to become one of the top technology executives in Silicon Valley, along with the repeatable steps he took. The Delivery Man, a book by well-known tech executive Sebastien Taveau, has managed to open up to a great...
New Poetic Initiative by Alex Wilkinson is Geared Towards Inspiring People by Connecting Them with Creativity Whilst Supporting Grassroot Artists
Alex Wilkinson’s Poems by Post is on a mission to support grassroots poets and artists worldwide whilst inspiring people to explore their own creativity. Connecting with creative works and being creative have been proven to have similar effects, helping people to see the big picture, build confidence, ease tension, achieve relaxation, and clear their minds. People want to read books, visit art galleries, attend concerts just to see some creativity on display. Alex Wilkinson has provided a platform where people can connect with poetic and artistic creativity. Through the Poems by Post initiative, Alex is looking to inspire everyone to connect with creativity whilst supporting grassroots artists.
China-hifi-Audio Provides Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Enhance the Listening Experience of Users In Best Possible Way
China-hifi-Audio sells a range of modern audiophile tube amplifier that is excellent in terms of sound quality, aesthetics, durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio has been specializing in the distribution of high-end audiophile tube amplifiers since 2006. They have accumulated a wealth of experience through long-term cooperation with several well-known audio manufacturers and have developed their own office supply and after-sales service channels. Their team members are all audiophiles who enjoy music and movies on a daily basis. They adhere to the principle of quality first so that they can provide customers with professional sound devices and reliable services. Clients can therefore be assured of their products’ high-quality standards and the warranty set forth by the manufacturer. To easily make clients understand their features, the website features a simple and easy-to-use platform in which the general information about each product is displayed on their page. Every product on the website is fully described and available for immediate purchase. The prices listed on each product page are competitive and transparent, so if a customer wishes to purchase a particular item, he or she can simply click on its price and complete the transaction immediately. The website also offers audio accessories dedicated to specific products, including audiophile cables and high-end CD players.
Vansu Net establishes a new digital platform to provide accurate horoscopes in VietNam
Vansu Net is a digital astrological platform for horoscopes, which in a recent development, has launched a detailed horoscope 2023 of 12 zodiac animals in the year of the Rabbit. The report generated by Vansu Net of Horoscope 2023 (Tu Vi 2023) guesses the horoscopes of the 12 animals in the year of the Rabbit. People can observe the fortunes, stars, fortunes, love, and health of each age based on the ancient oriental horoscope.
Learning More About Popular Rechargeable Mini Light In France
LANDER designed a new light recently. It is small-sized and rechargeable, which are popular features for customers. This rechargeable mini light can provide 25 lumens, using 4pcs white LEDs+ 1pc RGB. It has four working modes: white light high- white light low- red light flash – RGB on-off. This rechargeable mini light can meet people’s various requirements. The mini light is powered by polymer battery (3.7V 200mAh), so it can continuously run 7 hours at white light high on mode. A flexible metal ring is on the top, they can hang it easily. What’s more, adjustable rubber belt is designed for easy fixing on anything.
Hong Kong citizens now able to apply for Turkey Visa online
We are pleased to announce that we are now offering Turkey visas for Hong Kong citizens. Our goal is to provide a hassle-free experience for our customers, and we are committed to offering the best possible service. We hope that this will make it easier for people from Hong Kong to travel to Turkey and enjoy all that the country has to offer.
Free Cowboy Way Channel Joins FreeCast
Another quality channel featuring INSP’s original content joins hundreds available on FreeCast. FreeCast has reached an agreement to bring the Cowboy Way Channel to the aggregated streaming platform. The free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is the latest of hundreds available on FreeCast, the service formerly known as SelectTV, which has recently relaunched without a subscription paywall. Now freely accessible, the service continues to add content, with new streaming channels joining the lineup every month, and a growing selection of on-demand TV shows and movies.
Creative Biolabs Provides PROTAC Solutions to Expedite Novel Drug Research
With an advanced platform and excellent technicians, Creative Biolabs is willing to provide global clients with personalized and customized services according to their exclusive PROTAC research needs. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – Since the discovery of the housekeeping protein degradation system of the human body, Creative Biolabs...
Ningbo Lander Attends the International Hardware Fair in Cologne
The 2022 international Hardware Fair takes place from Sunday, 25th September to Wednesday, 28th September 2022. The EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR is the clear number one of the industry, and is more important than ever before in 2022 as a globally established platform for innovations, business and communication.
Creative Biolabs’ Virus Antibody Products Advance Virology Studies Worldwide
Having been immersed in virology and the study of antibodies for decades, Creative Biolabs is dedicated to providing virus antibody services and products to advance clients’ virology studies and strives to lead the competition for virus antibody discovery and development. New York, USA – October 31, 2022 – In...
Script TV brings Web 3.0 and blockchain to the TV and Film Industry
Script TV is a platform that empowers users with a fun experience and rewards content makers with more earnings and valuable data, whilst improving the ecosystem for millions of content owners through more distribution, faster payments and technology to connect with their audience. One of the most sought-after activities to...
Hong Kong Visa Now Available online: Get Turkey Visas Without The Hassle
Do you want to travel to New Zealand? We can help make your trip possible!New Zealand is a beautiful country with plenty to offer tourists. And, with our new online portal, it’s easier than ever to get a New Zealand visa.Our portal offers a streamlined application process, image management, document storage, and file format conversion. Plus, our customer service representatives are available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have.So what are you waiting for? Apply for your New Zealand visa today!
Indian Visa Online Now Available For Albanian Citizens
We are delighted to announce that Indian visa online is now available for Albanian citizens. Our website offers a simple and convenient way to apply for an ETA, and our team of experts is on hand to provide assistance with the application process. Whether you are travelling for business or pleasure, we can help you obtain the necessary visa quickly and hassle-free.
